Spotify cuts 6% of jobs in latest tech onslaught





Music streaming giant Spotify will lay off about 6% of its workforce, the Stockholm-based company’s billionaire CEO Daniel Ek announced on Monday.

Jan 23 Spotify plans to lay off about 600 jobs, based on 9,800 full-time employees at the time of filing on Sept 30, prompting investors to see technology layoffs as positive news. The company’s shares rose more than 5% in early trading as it continues to largely digest. The company’s chief content officer, Dawn Ostroff, is leaving the company as part of a reorganization.

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, plans to cut about 12,000 jobs worldwide on Jan. 20 in order to fully capture the huge opportunity that lies ahead, said CEO Sundar Pichai. said a tough choice was needed.

Boston-based furniture e-commerce company Wayfair announced on January 20 that it will cut 10% of its global workforce (1,750 employees), including 1,200 corporate positions. Last August, he cut jobs following a decision to cut 870 employees.

On Jan. 19, Capital One cut 1,100 tech jobs. Employees who received it said they were told they could apply for other roles at the company.

January 19 Student loan servicer Nelnet has announced it will lay off 350 employees it has hired over the next six months, and will cut another 210 for performance reasons, it told Insider. From conservatives who oppose the bill.

Microsoft cuts affecting 10,000 employees (less than 5% of employees) on Jan. 18 will affect less than 1% of the Washington-based company’s roughly 180,000 employees. It comes three months after implementing another layoff, CEO Satya Nadella said: A message to employees that some employees have been notified since Wednesday and the layoffs will be implemented by the end of the third quarter in her September.

January 18th Amazon, one of the largest US companies, outlined plans to cut more than 18,000 positions starting January 18th (including those cut in November). The company faces an uncertain economy after hiring rapidly over the past few years.

Teladoc Health announced on Jan. 18 that as the New York-based telemedicine company seeks to cut operating costs in a difficult economic environment, the company announced a restructuring plan in its financial report on Wednesday. We plan to cut 6% of our non-physician staff.

January 13 LendingClub announced in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it will furlough 225 employees (about 14% of its workforce) in a difficult economic environment. That’s because of the number of Federal Reserve rate hikes last year and continuing concerns about a potential recession.

According to PitchBook Jan. 13, Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek said the company, which had more than 2,500 employees as of October, was facing continued economic headwinds and Sam Bankman-Frieds’ Cryptocurrency exchange FTX went bankrupt at the end of last year, severely damaging the industry’s credibility.

Jan. 12 DirecTVs’ cuts could affect hundreds of employees, mostly managers, who make up nearly half of the company’s 10,000 employees, sources told CNBC. Percentage of subscribers in Q3 2022 (400,000), according to Leichtman Research Group.

BlackRock officials reportedly told employees on Jan. 11 that the New York-based company plans to cut its headcount by 2.5%, although the company is subject to a Forbes investigation for details. However, an internal memo obtained by Bloomberg, CEO Larry Fink and President Rob Capito said the move comes amid uncertainty as it needs to stay ahead of market changes. increase.

In a memo to employees on January 11, Flexport CEOs Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen announced plans to cut 20% of their global workforce (more than 3,300 employees, according to PitchBook data). (estimated to affect 662 of the members). It is not immune to the global macroeconomic downturn.

January 10 Coinbase, one of the largest US cryptocurrency exchanges, lays off 25% of its workforce (950 employees) in a blog post to weather the crypto market downturn. announced plans to Staff in June last year.

Goldman Sachs may lay off up to 3,200 employees in 2023 in one of the largest job cut rounds to date, multiple news outlets said on Jan. 9. It was reported by quoting the words of people familiar with the

On Jan. 9, artificial intelligence startup Scale AI announced plans to cut its staff by a fifth, CEO Alexandr Wang said in a blog post as the company has grown rapidly over the past few years. But he said the company faces a macro environment that has changed dramatically in recent quarters.

Online apparel company Stitch Fix announced on Jan. 5 that it will lay off 20% of its workforce and close its Salt Lake City fulfillment center after laying off 15% of its workforce last June, according to its founder and interim CEO. Katrina Lake of said in an internal memo.

Cryptocurrency lender Genesis Trading has reportedly laid off 30% of its workforce, according to The Wall Street Journal, who spoke to anonymous sources on January 5.

On January 4th, San Francisco-based software giant Salesforce will cut headcount by 10%, or 7,900 employees, CEO Marc Benioff announced in an internal letter. This is because customers are taking a more cautious approach to purchasing decisions during difficult economic times.

On January 4th, online video platform Vimeo announced its second job cut in six months. This affects her 11% of employees (about 150 out of 1,400 employees, according to PitchBook data), and CEO Anjali Sud blames the company’s decision for the deterioration. I’m here. in the economic situation.

About $70 billion. This was how much their market cap was worth, as the market greatly welcomed the massive layoffs on the day Alphabet, Spotify, and Wayfair announced their respective cuts.

Last year, more than 120 large US companies, including tech startups, large banks, manufacturers and online platforms, implemented massive layoffs, cutting nearly 125,000 jobs, according to Forbes’ layoff tracker. The largest employee is Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, which laid off about 11,000 employees in November. Peloton had the most job cuts, with four layoffs, including his one, which affected more than 2,800 employees.

The labor market remains tight, with the U.S. unemployment rate hovering at a multi-decade low of 3.5%, according to the latest government data, despite headline cuts.

Impact of latest layoffs on companies’ quarterly financial reports Microsoft reports earnings on Tuesday, while Meta, Spotify, Alphabet and Amazon report earnings next week.

