Spotify cuts 6% of its workforce as tech layoffs continue





Spotify announced Monday that it will cut 6% of its global workforce. That’s as music streaming companies battle a dark economic environment that limits spending by both consumers and advertisers.

Spotify has a total workforce of about 9,800, which means the cuts will affect about 600 employees. According to his LinkedIn profile, the company employs 5,400 people in the US and 1,900 in Sweden.

Spotify shares rose more than 3% on Monday after news of cost-cutting measures.

Sweden-based Spotify, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, sent an internal memo to employees on Monday announcing the layoffs.

One-on-one conversations with affected employees will begin over the next few hours, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek wrote in a memo published on the company’s website.

“Like many other leaders, I want to maintain a strong tailwind from the pandemic and believe our broader global business and reduced risk to the impact of the slowdown in advertising will isolate us. I got

“In hindsight, I was too ambitious to invest in revenue growth ahead of time, which is why today we are reducing our employee base by about 6% across the company.”

In a memo to employees, Ek said it would “take full accountability for the moves that got us here today.”

Laid-off employees will receive an average of five months of severance pay and ongoing health insurance, Ek said. Immigration assistance is also available for workers whose immigration status is related to employment.

The company warns in its Securities and Exchange Commission filings that termination-related payments will result in approximately $35 million ($38 million) to $45 million in retirement-related costs.

Spotify’s head of content, Dawn Ostroff, is also leaving. Former president of Conde Nast Entertainment, Ostroff joined Spotify in 2018 to help grow the company’s fledgling advertising and podcasting business.

During his tenure at Spotify, Ostroff contracted Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground Productions, to have the former US president and first lady produce a podcast exclusively for Spotify. She also led the deal to get exclusive rights to Joe’s The Logan Show and was responsible for negotiating exclusive podcast deals with Kim’s Kardashian, Prince Harry and Meghan’s Markle.

“Thanks to her efforts, Spotify has grown podcast content 40x and brought significant innovation to the medium, making it the leading music and podcast service in many markets.

On Friday, Google became the latest major tech name to announce layoffs, announcing plans to cut 12,000 employees. Meanwhile, Microsoft and Amazon have also announced layoffs.

Tech companies face reckoning in 2022 as interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve have made equities less attractive to investors.

Spotify reported in October that its overall third quarter revenue grew 21% to €3 billion, driven by growth in paying subscribers. Ad-supported revenue, on the other hand, increased by 19% to €385 million for him due to the promotion of podcasting. Losses tripled him to 228 million euros. The company attributes this to an increase in headcount and higher advertising spending for growth initiatives.

Here’s the full note Ek sent to Spotify staff:

team,

As stated in the band manifesto, change is the only constant. For this reason, and I repeat again and again, speed is the most defensible strategy for companies. But speed alone is not enough. It should also operate efficiently. Together, these two factors drive long-term success. With this in mind, we have some important news to share today.

While we’ve made great strides in speed over the last few years, we haven’t focused as much on efficiency. It’s slowing down because it still spends a lot of time syncing slightly different strategies. And in a difficult economic environment, efficiency becomes more important. So we decided to restructure our organization to increase efficiency, control costs and speed up decision making.

First of all, we are fundamentally changing the way we operate at the top. To do this, I will focus the bulk of my engineering and product work on the business area with Gustav as Chief Product Officer and Alex as Chief Business Officer. Gustav and Alex, who have been with Spotify for a long time and have done a great job, are happy to lead these teams as co-presidents and effectively help me run the company day-to-day. We’ll have more to say about what this all means in the coming days, but I’m confident that with their leadership, we can achieve great things for Spotify.

For me personally, these changes allow me to spend more time looking into the future of Spotify and getting back to what I do best.

As part of this change, Dawn Ostroff has decided to leave Spotify. Dawn has had a tremendous impact not just on her Spotify, but on the audio industry as a whole. Thanks to her efforts, Spotify has grown our podcast content 40 times hers and has become a major media innovation and leading music and podcast service in many markets. These investments in audio have opened up new opportunities for music and podcast creators, and have also sparked renewed interest in Spotify’s audio advertising potential. To her credit, Spotify was able to revolutionize the ad format itself and more than double her ad business revenue to her $1.5 billion. We thank her from the bottom of our hearts for the pivotal role she has played and wish her every success. In the near future, Dawn will assume a senior advisory role to facilitate this transition. Alex will be responsible for future content, advertising, and licensing work. You can hear more from him about this.

We need to be more efficient, so let’s move on to the second update. As part of this effort and to better align costs, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to reduce headcount.

One-on-one conversations will be held with all affected employees over the next few hours. I think this decision is the right one for Spotify, but I understand that many see this as a change in our culture for a company that has been so focused on growth. But as we evolve and grow as a business, so must the way we work, while staying true to our core values.

To provide some perspective on why we made this decision, Spotify’s OPEX growth in 2022 exceeded its revenue growth by a factor of 2. That would have been unsustainable in the long run in any climate, but in a challenging macro environment, closing the gap will be even more difficult. We’ve worked hard to get there, but it just wasn’t enough. So while this path is clearly the right one for Spotify, it doesn’t make it any easier, especially given the many contributions these colleagues have made.

Like many leaders, I wanted to maintain a strong tailwind from the pandemic and believed that our broader global business and reduced exposure to the impact of the slowdown in advertising would shut us down. . In hindsight, I was too ambitious to invest in earnings growth ahead of time. For this reason, we are currently reducing our employee base by approximately 6% across the company. I take full responsibility for the actions that have brought us here today.

My current focus is on ensuring all employees are treated fairly when they leave. Katarina will provide full details on how we are working to support these talented band members, but the following applies to all affected employees.

Severance pay: Start with a baseline of all employees where the average employee receives about 5 months of severance pay. This is calculated based on local notice period requirements and employee tenure. PTO: All accrued unused leave will be paid to the departing employee. Health Care: Employee health care will continue to be covered during retirement. Immigration Support: Where immigration status for employees is relevant to employment, HRBP is working with our mobility team to work with each affected individual.

what’s next

In almost every respect we have achieved what we set for 2022 and the overall business is on track. But in 2023 a new chapter will begin. We believe we are better positioned for the future thanks to these tough decisions. nothing has changed.

We’ve come a long way in our efforts to build an inclusive platform for creators at all levels, but we still have a lot to do. To become a true destination for creators, we must continue to improve our tools and technology and seek new ways to help creators engage with their audiences, grow their careers, and monetize their work.

In fact, looking at our roadmap, including the changes we’re making and what we plan to share at upcoming Stream On events, 2023 will see consumers and creators innovate like never before. I am confident that it will be a year in which we see a steady flow. introduced in the last few years. We will share more details about these exciting developments in the coming weeks.

Finally, we hope you’ll join us for Unplugged tomorrow.

Again, to everyone leaving, thank you for all you’ve done for Spotify and wish you all the best in the future.

Daniel

——-

CNBC’s Ashley Capoot contributed to this report.

