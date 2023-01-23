Microsoft invests billions more in OpenAI, extends partnership TechCrunch





Microsoft announced today that it is expanding its partnership with OpenAI, the startup behind art and text-generating AI systems such as ChatGPT, DALL-E 2 and GPT-3, with an investment of “several years and billions of dollars.” bottom. According to OpenAI, the newly injected funding (the exact amount was not disclosed) will be used to continue independent research and develop AI that is “safe, useful and powerful.” .

Microsoft last week announced plans to lay off 10,000 employees as part of a broader cost-cutting plan. But they were telegramed by the company earlier this month — in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said Microsoft could make OpenAI’s underlying system available as a commercial platform. said they were planning to .

OpenAI will remain a profit-limited company as part of a new investment agreement with Microsoft. In this model, a backer’s return is limited to 100 times his investment.

In a blog post, Microsoft said it would accelerate OpenAI’s AI research, increase investment in deploying specialized supercomputing systems, and “introduce a new category of digital experience” to integrate OpenAI’s AI systems into its products. I will.” The tech giant’s Azure cloud platform will continue to be OpenAI’s exclusive cloud provider, powering startup workloads across research, products and API services.

Microsoft was previously rumored to be preparing ChatGPT integration with Bing search results and bringing OpenAI’s language AI technology to apps like Word, PowerPoint and Outlook. A few years ago, Microsoft-owned GitHub co-developed and launched Copilot, a code generation AI system. Microsoft has also incorporated his OpenAI innovations such as GPT-3 and DALL-E 2 into apps and services such as Power Apps, Microsoft Edge and the upcoming Designer.

This effort builds on years of close collaboration between Microsoft and OpenAI. In 2019, Microsoft said it would invest his $1 billion (roughly half in the form of Azure credits) in OpenAI to co-develop new technologies for the Azure platform and “further extend” OpenAI’s massive AI capabilities. Announced. In exchange, OpenAI has agreed to license some of its intellectual property to Microsoft. Microsoft will then commercialize it and sell it to partners to train and run AI models on Azure as OpenAI works to develop next-generation computing hardware.

A year later, Microsoft revealed it had built what was at the time one of the most powerful machines in the world, a supercomputer hosted in Azure and co-designed with OpenAI. Then in 2021 Microsoft launched the Azure OpenAI service. This is a service designed to give enterprises access to OpenAI AI systems, including GPT-3, along with security, compliance, governance, and other business-focused features.

The New York Times reports that Microsoft has invested another $2 billion in OpenAI from 2019 to early 2023. Microsoft has also become a significant backer of OpenAI’s startup fund, OpenAI’s AI-focused venture and technology incubator programs.

“Our partnership with OpenAI is driven by our shared ambition to responsibly advance cutting-edge AI research and democratize AI as a new technology platform,” Nadella said in a statement. The next phase of this partnership will give developers and organizations across industries access to the best AI infrastructure, models and toolchains to build and run their applications using Azure. “

“The past three years of our partnership have been great,” added OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in a press release. Microsoft shares our values ​​and we are excited to continue our own research and work towards creating advanced AI that benefits everyone. ”

Sources previously reported that Microsoft was looking to acquire a 49% stake in OpenAI, valuing the company at around $29 billion. Under the terms of one proposal detailed by Semafor, Microsoft will receive three-quarters of OpenAI’s profits, with additional investors, including Khosla Ventures, up to 49%, until it recovers its $10 billion investment. with OpenAI holding the remaining 2% stake.

OpenAI is under pressure to make money with products like ChatGPT. The startup expects him to earn $200 million in 2023 from licensing and premium products like ChatGPT Professional.

Blame it on the high costs of training, developing, and operating large-scale AI systems. According to Altman, ChatGPT’s operating costs alone are impressive, with computing costs he says are cents per chat. (As of early December, ChatGPT has more than 1 million users.) Meanwhile, GPT-3 is estimated to have cost millions to launch.

OpenAI, and by extension Microsoft, face serious legal challenges that threaten to hinder the growth of AI exploration. The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) recently moved to revoke copyright protection for AI-generated comics, saying copyrighted works require human authors. Microsoft, GitHub, and OpenAI are also currently filing a class action lawsuit alleging that Copilot, the aforementioned code generation system, violated copyright law by allowing sections of licensed code to be regurgitated without providing credit. is being sued in

Some legal experts have argued that Copilot could put companies at risk if they unknowingly incorporated Copilot’s copyrighted suggestions into their product software. As Elaine Atwell points out in her Kolides corporate blog post, Copilot removes code from licenses, so which code is allowed to be deployed and which code may have incompatible terms of use. It is difficult to determine whether there is

The lawsuit also affects generative art AI like DALL-E 2. DALL-E 2 has been found to copy and paste from trained datasets (such as images) as well. Several OpenAI competitors recently violated the rights of “millions of artists” by training AI art generation tools on billions of images scraped from the web “without the consent of the original artists.” was targeted in lawsuits alleging that

Platforms like Getty Images have banned AI-generated content for fear of potential legal blow.

Legal issues aside, OpenAI’s text generation technology has been criticized for its ability to deliver compelling-sounding but untrue answers. Earlier this month, his Stack Overflow, a Q&A coding site, temporarily banned users from sharing his ChatGPT-generated content, allowing AI to make it easier for users to generate responses and flag the site with questionable answers. said to have flooded the ChatGPT is also banned in multiple public school systems and at least one academic conference.

So, OpenAI and Microsoft have a tough job.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2023/01/23/microsoft-invests-billions-more-dollars-in-openai-extends-partnership/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos