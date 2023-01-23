The Metaverse Has Already Won, You’re Just Looking In The Wrong Place





Seeing some of the sensational headlines about Metaverse user numbers, it’s easy to wonder how the big brands got it wrong.

Despite pouring billions of dollars into building its flagship Metaverse experience, Horizon Worlds, Meta is reportedly struggling to acquire and retain users. Other big names like Sandbox and Decentraland don’t seem to be doing so well. Public interest in the metaverse has waned. Google search interest in the term has dropped by more than 80% worldwide over the past year.

Just looking at these heavily funded projects might suggest that the Metaverse dream is over. However, depending on how you define the term, some metaverse platforms are now killing it entirely.

So how can a company like Meta take a page out of the game’s playbook and guide people into the new metaverse?

Lessons from Video Game Fundamentals

The success of Fortnite and Roblox is a result of both platforms creating engaging and dynamic games that have captivated both players and excited creators over the years. Both of these titles fall into boxes of virtual spaces where people meet, interact and play. This box could also include games like League of Legends, World of Warcraft, Grand Theft Auto, Minecraft, etc.

The first thing a metaverse builder should think about if they want users to hang out is the traditional design principles of the game. These include feedback loops, level design, sound design, movement, controls, camera angles, just to name a few.

Creating a great game requires serious consideration of all these factors, plus it’s incredibly time consuming and laborious.

“It’s not enough to just take a selfie, take a walk, or dance in a virtual nightclub.”

One of the most important parts of it is the gamification of the experience in the way game designers incorporate rewards and achievements into their titles. This is what drives players to do more than just complete the game. This keeps users coming back again and again, extending the life of your game.

The satisfaction that well-designed games give users is based on rewarding players for their time and action in the virtual world. It’s not enough to take a selfie, take a walk, or dance in a virtual nightclub. Virtual World Actions Need Too Much Incentive Many metaverse experiences offer a limited set of actions.

Explore Trade Earn currency based on time and effort Customize your avatar Create your environment

These are all important elements of virtual worlds and virtual experiences, but they are not enough. What the Metaverse Experience currently lacks is the core of what makes a great gaming experience: original game design, solid control mechanics, great audio design, enhanced loops, tight level design, and more.

Another important lesson that metaverse builders can learn from the game is the importance of community-driven evolution. This means listening to our community of players and responding to their requests for new features. Games that survive today must understand the game-as-a-service mantra and incorporate user feedback to provide an entertainment service that evolves over time.

Metaverse builders can also learn from games such as Roblox and Minecraft that enable creativity in virtual worlds. Fostering the user’s imagination and making things makes them feel part of that world, with examples like Roblox mostly for young creators coming back to making things again and again.

Don’t Throw The Metaverse In Your Web3 Bathwater

In the tech world, there’s a tendency to plot, so after a slow start it’s tempting to ignore the metaverse altogether.

Clearly cryptocurrencies are going through some very tough times and with the recent demise of FTX it doesn’t look so bright in the short term and the impact this will have on Web3 and gaming shouldn’t be underestimated. The ensuing decentralized dream was a big part of the Metaverse’s vision, so trust in Crypto directly affects trust in the Metaverse.

“Once the financial incentive to play these experiences is removed, we are left with what has always been important in virtual experiences: the joy of playing.”

Many of the core mechanics built into the Metaverse platform rely on blockchain acquisition and NFT trading monetization, with pay-to-play mechanics being the two most common mechanisms here. But when the financial incentive to play these experiences is removed, we’re left with what has always been important in virtual experiences: the joy of playing.

Companies that have bet big on the metaverse are also cutting costs, most notably meta, of course, and the global economic climate is certainly not helping.

Although the Metaverse is still in its early stages, user numbers are below expectations and it is currently being plagued by the Web3 wave, I strongly believe the sector has great potential to launch new and exciting gaming ships. I’m here. However, as long as these ships are built with enhanced game hulls.

Its games and the enjoyment of the games attract and retain players to the Metaverse platform. At that point, it makes perfect sense to layer Web3 features on top to enrich the experience.

Gordon Midwood is the co-founder of Anything World.

