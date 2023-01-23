Microsoft confirms it is investing billions in ChatGPT creator OpenAI





CNN—

Microsoft confirmed on Monday that it is investing billions in OpenAI, the company behind a viral new AI chatbot tool called ChatGPT.

Microsoft, an early investor in OpenAI, said it plans to expand its existing partnership with the company as part of a larger effort to add more artificial intelligence to its product suite. In a separate blog post, OpenAI said its multi-year investment will be used to develop AI that is increasingly secure, useful, and powerful.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a statement that the partnership with OpenAI is built on a shared ambition to responsibly advance cutting-edge AI research and democratize AI as a new technology platform. said.

A deeper partnership between the two companies has the potential to strengthen OpenAI’s ambitious projects, including ChatGPT. ChatGPT’s ability to craft long, thorough responses to user prompts has captured the attention and sometimes caused concern of academics, business leaders, and tech enthusiasts. asked.

This investment will propel Microsoft as a leader in AI and may eventually pave the way for the company to incorporate ChatGPT into some of its signature applications such as Word, PowerPoint and Outlook.

As a result of an existing exclusivity agreement with OpenAI, Microsoft recently announced that it would soon add ChatGPT functionality to its cloud computing service, Azure. Once ChatGPT is available on that service, businesses will be able to use the tool directly within their apps and services as well.

The investment comes days after Microsoft announced plans to lay off 10,000 employees as part of broader cost-cutting measures. At the time, Nadella said the company would continue to invest in strategic areas for the future, and he pointed to advances in AI as the next big wave in computing.

Since OpenAI opened access to ChatGPT in late November, it has been used to write articles for at least one news publication (with two or more factual errors). He wrote lyrics in the style of various artists (one of whom responded later, this song sucks) and drafted summaries of research papers that deceived some scientists.

Some CEOs are already using the platform to compose emails or do accounting work.

OpenAI is also the company behind DALL-E, which generates a seemingly infinite range of images in response to user prompts. Both DALL-E and ChatGPT are trained on massive amounts of data to generate content.

But Microsoft and OpenAI have some risks.

While these products have gained traction among users, they have also raised some concerns, such as their potential to perpetuate prejudices and spread misinformation. I am concerned about the direct impact on students and their ability to cheat on assignments.

David Lobina, an artificial intelligence analyst at ABI Research, said it could bring bad publicity to companies associated with these tools.

But the opportunities are immense, and could boost Microsoft’s position in the arms race over artificial intelligence, boosting OpenAI in the process.

OpenAI is looking to monetize the system given the enormous computational costs of creating these models, Lobina told CNN ahead of Monday’s announcement. Partnering with Microsoft is an easy way to do so.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/23/tech/microsoft-invests-chatgpt-openai/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos