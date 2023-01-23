MacBook Pro Review – MacRumors





The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will arrive at customers and hit stores this Tuesday. In advance, the first reviews of the laptop have been shared in some media publications and on our YouTube channel.

Powered by Apple’s latest M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, the new MacBook Pro delivers up to 20% faster performance and up to 30% faster graphics. Laptops can be configured with up to 96GB of RAM compared to the previous maximum of 64GB. Other improvements include Wi-Fi 6E, an upgraded HDMI 2.1 port that supports external displays up to 8K, and an hour of battery life longer than the previous generation.

The new MacBook Pro has the same design as its predecessor, released in October 2021. The laptop can be pre-ordered from Apple’s online store. Pricing starts at $1,999 for the 14-inch model and $2,499 for the 16-inch model.

According to last week’s Geekbench results, the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips offer up to about 20% faster performance and up to about 30% faster graphics compared to the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, in line with Apple’s touted. consistent with the claims made.

Jason Snell shared additional benchmarks in his Six Colors review.

The Verge’s Monica Chin says the 16-inch MacBook Pro continues to offer “the best combination of performance and efficiency” in a high-end laptop.

Despite consuming less power than its successor, the M1 Max was a natural choice for shoppers looking to maximize CPU power in 2021. Intel and AMD coming in 2023. What you don’t expect from these options is battery life, regardless of capacity. That’s where the M1 Max is the undisputed champion. And that’s a calculation that won’t change from 2021. The MacBook Pro 16 continues to be the best combination of performance and efficiency available. This is why the M2 Max may target fewer power users this year, even though it is more powerful than his M1 Max.

CNET’s Lori Grunin has achieved faster wireless speeds with Wi-Fi 6E.

6E generally gives more reliable performance than 6, at least in my environment. For example, in casual Speedtest runs, 6E consistently delivered 483 Mbps downloads, while 6 averaged 392 Mbps (for a 400 Mbps service). The latter rose high at first, but dropped halfway through.

Engadget’s Devindra Hardawar says the new 14-inch MacBook Pro offered about three hours more battery life than the previous generation.

The previous MacBook Pro lasted 12 hours and 36 minutes during our testing, while the new model went to 15 hours and 10 minutes. This is a healthy step up. Especially if you’re stuck on a long flight without a working electrical outlet. According to Apple, his new MacBook Pro can reach up to 22 hours of battery life, but keep in mind this figure refers to the 16-inch model only.

TheStreet’s Jacob Krol says the new MacBook Pros are still powerful for performance-intensive tasks like 4K and 8K video exports.

Either route will give you fast performance and a high level of responsiveness in any app. When exporting HD, 4K and even his 8K videos, you will find that the export time is significantly reduced as you don’t have to wait for the application to render anything for playback. The same goes for live app previews in XCode, 3D animations, bulk photo editing, and exporting illustrations.

Ars Technica’s Samuel Axon said the new MacBook Pro model was overkill for most customers and recommended the MacBook Air.

If this review seems short, it’s because there isn’t much to say. It’s basically the 2021 MacBook Pro, but it’s 2030% faster for some tasks, and has some connectivity options upgraded to better match what you’d expect from such an expensive laptop. .

The 2021 MacBook Pro was excellent, so that’s fine. The 2023 version is the same, but slightly better. The performance and efficiency of the M2 Pro and M2 Max make them attractive devices for many people.

That said, if you don’t need this much performance, you shouldn’t spend this amount. Truth be told, most people don’t need it. A MacBook Air, or one of the few particularly powerful Windows Ultrabooks like the Dell XPS 13, will serve many people’s needs as well.

