TSN & Crave Original Documentary BLACK ICE from UNINTERRUPTED Canada Premieres February 2nd

This critically acclaimed documentary examines anti-black racism in hockey, from the sport’s inception to today’s professional leagues, as Black athletes continue to battle prejudice.Wayne Simmons, PK Subban and more His Documentary Wins Toronto International Film Festival 2022 People’s Choice for His Documentary Award

TORONTO Bell Media and UNINTERRUPTED Canada today announced the premiere of BLACK ICE, a feature-length documentary examining the role of black players in hockey. Directed by Oscar nominee Hubert Davis (Hardwood) and produced by Vinay Virmani and Scott Moore, his BLACK ICE is a systematic tribute to the world’s most beloved team in his one of his sports. It is a sober investigation into alienation. The original TSN and Crave documentary will premiere on TSN, TSN.ca, the TSN app, Crave on Thursday, February 2nd at 9pm ET, and will also be available in French on RDS and Crave.

BLACK ICE features an amazing roster of hockey players providing insight and testimony from both the major and minor leagues including Akim Aliu, Sarah Nurse, Saroya Tinker, Mark Connors, Wayne Simmonds, PK Subban and more. Their stories are eye-opening and often painful, but their courage to share their experiences, along with their belief in the underlying beauty and excitement of hockey, is a source of hope for a more inclusive future. It imbues the documentary with a stimulating sensation.

A sharp and urgent documentary, BLACK ICE has its world premiere as a gala presentation at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival and won the People’s Choice Documentary Award.

Led by UNINTERRUPTED Canada, UNINTERRUPTED Canada was co-founded by CEO Scott Moore and Chief Content Officer Vinay Virmani in partnership with award-winning artists, entrepreneurs and executive producers Drake and Adel Future Nur. BLACK ICE ideally reflects the platform’s ongoing mission. A brand that empowers athletes and a platform for true storytelling.

The film is directed by Hubert Davis, best known for the 2005 OSCAR and Emmy-nominated documentary Hardwood, in addition to other notable projects such as African Giant.

BLACK ICE is produced by UNINTERRUPTED Canada in partnership with DreamCrews subsidiaries DreamCrew Entertainment, The SpringHill Company, and Bell Media. Bell Media’s Danielle Pearson is a senior production executive. Sarah Fowlie is responsible for producing original programming. Carlyn Klebuc is the General Manager of Original Programming. Justin Stockman is Vice President of Content Development and Programming at Bell Media. Shawn Redmond is Vice President of Bell Media Sports. Karine Moses is Bell Media’s Senior Vice President of Content Development and News, and Bell’s Vice Chairman of Qubec.

