Microsoft invests $10 billion in ChatGPT creator OpenAI





Microsoft announced Monday that it is investing several years and billions of dollars in OpenAI, the San Francisco artificial intelligence lab behind the online chatbot ChatGPT.

The companies have not disclosed specific financial terms of the deal, but people familiar with the matter say Microsoft will invest $10 billion in OpenAI.

Microsoft has already invested more than $3 billion in OpenAI, and this new deal underscores the importance of OpenAI technology to Microsoft’s future and to competing with other tech giants such as Google, Meta and Apple. I’m here.

With Microsoft’s deep funding and OpenAI’s cutting-edge artificial intelligence, both companies hope to remain at the forefront of generative artificial intelligence technology that can generate text, images and other media in response to short prompts. After a surprise release at the end of November, ChatGPT, a chatbot that answers questions in clear, punctuated prose, has become emblematic of a new and more powerful wave of AI.

The result of over a decade of research within companies like OpenAI, Google and Meta, these technologies will reinvent everything from online search engines like Google Search and Microsoft Bing to photo and graphics editors like Photoshop. i am ready.

The deal follows Microsoft’s announcement last week that it has begun laying off employees as part of an effort to cut 10,000 jobs. The changes, including retirements, lease terminations and what it calls hardware portfolio changes, will cost it $1.2 billion, it said.

The company’s chief executive, Satya Nadella, said last week that the job cuts would allow the company to refocus on priorities such as artificial intelligence.

Rise of OpenAI The San Francisco company is one of the most ambitious artificial intelligence labs in the world. Let’s take a look at some recent developments here.

In a company announcement on Monday, Nadella revealed that the next phase of the partnership with OpenAI will focus on bringing tools to market, allowing developers and organizations across industries to develop the best AI infrastructure, models, and more. , said that it will give you access to the tool chain.

OpenAI was created in 2015 by a small group of entrepreneurs and artificial intelligence researchers, including Sam Altman, head of startup builder Y Combinator. Elon Musk, billionaire CEO of electric car maker Tesla. Here is his Ilya Sutskever, one of the most important researchers of the last decade.

They set up the lab as a non-profit organization. But after Musk left the venture in 2018, Altman recast OpenAI into a for-profit company so he could raise the necessary funding for his research.

A year later, Microsoft invested $1 billion in the company. Over the next few years, he quietly invested another $2 billion. These funds were paid for the enormous amount of computing power needed to build generative AI technology like the one known as OpenAI.

OpenAI is also in negotiations to complete a transaction to sell its existing shares in a so-called tender offer. Depending on how many employees agree to sell shares, the total could total $300 million, putting the company at a valuation of about $29 billion, according to two people familiar with the discussions.

In 2020, OpenAI built a groundbreaking AI system, GPT-3. GPT-3 could uniquely generate text containing tweets, blog posts, news articles, and even computer code. Last year the company announced his DALL-E. It allows anyone to generate photorealistic images by simply describing what they want to see.

Based on the same technology as GPT-3, ChatGPT showed the public how powerful this kind of technology can be. Over the first few days, he tested the chatbot online with over a million people, answering trivia questions, explaining ideas, and generating everything from poems to term papers.

Microsoft has already incorporated GPT-3, DALL-E, and other OpenAI technologies into its products. Most notably, GitHub, a popular online service for programmers owned by Microsoft, offers Copilot, a tool that can automatically generate snippets of computer code.

Last week, it expanded the availability of several OpenAI services to customers of its Microsoft Azure cloud computing services, saying ChatGPT was coming soon.

The company is set to release its latest quarterly results on Tuesday, and investors expect a difficult economy to hit earnings further, including lower PC sales and more cautious corporate spending.

Microsoft has been facing slowing growth since late summer, with Wall Street analysts expecting new financial results to mark the slowest growth since 2016. But the business still generates sizable profits and cash, and continues to return money to investors through quarterly dividends and his $60 billion share repurchase program approved by the board in 2021. I’m here.

Both Microsoft and OpenAI aim higher than better chatbots and programming assistants.

He said that OpenAIs mission is to build Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), a machine that can do anything the human brain can do. In 2019, when OpenAI announced his first contract with Microsoft, Nadella compared AGI to corporate efforts to build quantum computers, citing it as a lofty goal for companies like Microsoft to pursue. described as a goal. machine today.

Whether in the pursuit of quantum computing or AGI, he said, we need these ambitious North Stars.

It’s not something researchers necessarily know how to build. However, many believe that systems like ChatGPT are the path to this lofty goal.

In the short term, these technologies are a way for Microsoft to grow its business, strengthen its bottom line, and compete with the likes of Google and Meta. Google and Meta are equally concerned about advancing AI with a sense of urgency.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google’s parent company Alphabet, recently declared Code Red, reversed plans, and jump-started AI development. Familiar with The New York Times and plans, he said slides reviewed by two people.According to his presentation, Google will launch more than 20 products this year, demoing versions of its search engine with chatbot capabilities. It’s a schedule.

However, the new AI technology has many drawbacks. They often create harmful content that includes misinformation, hate speech, and prejudices against women and people of color.

Microsoft, Google, Meta, and others are reluctant to release many of these technologies because they could damage their established brands. Five years ago Microsoft released a chatbot called Tay. The chatbot produced racist and xenophobic language that was quickly removed from the internet after user complaints.

Nico Grant contributed to the report.

