Mac Mini and Mac Studio Buyer’s Guide





Mac Studio debuts in 2022 as Apple’s most powerful custom silicon standalone desktop computer. Now, with the launch of his latest Mac mini model, “Mac Studio” faces a formidable competitor offering “Pro” features at a significantly lower price.

The Mac Studio starts at $1,999, much smaller than the $599 starting price of the M2 Mac mini, or even the $1,299 starting price of the M2 Pro Mac mini, so do you want a top-of-the-line Apple silicon Mac, or a modest one? Is a simple Mac mini good enough? What do you want? Our guide will help answer questions about how to decide which of these two desktop Macs is best for you.

Compare Mac Mini and Mac Studio

The Mac mini and Mac Studio share some basic features, like the familiar boxy silver aluminum design, Apple silicon chipset, and two USB-A ports. That said, the two machines have far more differences than they have in common, including differences in chip options, memory capacity, ports, and external display support capabilities.

Key Differences Mac mini 1.41″ (3.58 cm) tall M2 chip or M2 Pro chip Up to 12-core CPU Up to 19-core GPU Media engine with Video Decode Engine, Video Encode Engine, ProRes Encode and Decode Engine Max 200GB/s memory bandwidth Up to 32GB integrated memory Supports up to 2 displays (‌M2‌) or 3 displays (‌M2‌Pro) HDMI 2.1 port Up to 4 Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports Gigabit Ethernet or 10Gb Ethernet port Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Start with Bluetooth 5.3 Mac Studio Height 3.7 inches (9.5 cm) M1 Max chip or M1 Ultra chip Up to 20 core CPU Up to 64 core GPU Media engine with 2 video decode engines, up to 4 Video Decode Engine Up to 800GB/s memory bandwidth Up to 128GB integrated memory Supports up to 4 Pro Display XDR and 1 4K display HDMI 2.0 port 6 Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports SDXC card slot (UHS-II) 10Gb Ethernet port Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth 5.0 from $1,999 $3,999 for M1 Max model, $3,999 for M1 Ultra Compare desktop Apple silicon chips

For single-core tasks, the M2 and M2 Pro Mac mini models clearly outperform either of the Mac Studio configurations. With multicore, the picture is less clear. The Mac mini isn’t as powerful as any of the Mac Studio models, but the M2 Pro Mac mini is more powerful than the M1 Max Mac Studio. The M1 Ultra Mac Studio remains the most powerful for multicore tasks. In GPU tasks, the chip scales predictably, with incremental performance gains through the ‘M2’, ‘M2’ Pro, ‘M1 Max’ and ‘M1 Ultra’. As such, users who need maximum GPU power should purchase a Mac Studio over a Mac mini.

See approximate Geekbench 5 scores per “Mac mini” and “Mac Studio” below.

single core score

Metal GPU Score

M1: ~22,500 M2: ~30,500 M2 Pro: ~52,700 M1 Max: ~64,700 M1 Ultra: ~94,500 Multicore Score M1: ~7,500 M2: ~9,000 M2 Pro: ~15,000 M1 Ultra: ~12,350

The M2 Pro Mac mini should be an all-round performance choice for most users, unless you plan to buy the M1 Ultra Mac Studio with a focus on multi-core and GPU performance.

memory

If you need more than 32GB of memory, Mac Studio can offer massive amounts of memory, up to 128GB. Similarly, Mac mini memory bandwidth peaks at 200GB/s memory bandwidth. Mac Studio, on the other hand, offers up to 400GB/s or 800GB/s of memory bandwidth. So if you need a lot of memory and a lot of memory bandwidth for your professional tasks, only Mac Studio can meet those requirements. His 32GB memory option on the M2 Pro Mac mini and his 200GB/sec memory bandwidth should be more than enough for most users.

Ports and external display support

The ‘Mac Studio’ offers a more versatile port selection compared to the ‘M2’ Pro ‘Mac mini’ with two additional Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports and an SDXC card slot. This can be an important consideration for users with many peripherals.

The Mac mini has an HDMI 2.1 port, which is fine for a few users with 8K and high refresh rate external displays, but otherwise Mac Studio has better external display support.

final thoughts

To some extent, your purchasing decision should be driven by your budget, but it’s worth remembering that the savings on the desktop computer itself go towards a great external display, such as Apple’s Studio Display, which starts at $1,599. For example, an M2 Pro Mac mini paired with a Studio Display is $2,898. That’s $899 more than the base model Mac Studio alone, and just $1,101 less than the displayless M1 Ultra Mac Studio.

Buy a Mac Mini if… you want a high level of performance and versatility at a relatively low price you want to maximize the performance of a single-core CPU you want to maximize the performance of a multi-core CPU Need HDMI 2.1 and 8K external display support Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) or Bluetooth 5.3 Buy Mac Studio If… 32GB or more memory and high memory bandwidth Requires 4 or more Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports Requires 3 or more external display support Requires internal SDXC card slot (UHS-II)

Mac Studio should only be considered if you have a professional workflow that can take advantage of the extreme power of the M1 Ultra in addition to the extra ports and memory options. If you need a “Mac Studio” then you know you’re looking for a very powerful machine that can support your particular and intense workflow. Most customers should choose he M2 Pro Mac mini over the M1 Max Mac Studio, and looking at the base model will save you $700. In terms of custom configuration, the savings will still be significant.

