Duodenoscope with disposable cap led to reduced microbial contamination





The use of a disposable elevator-capped duodenoscope during endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) results in a lower contamination rate after high-level disinfection compared to standard scope designs and improves the technical performance of ERCP. and safety in the randomized ICECAP trial.

Among more than 500 patients undergoing ERCP, persistent microbial contamination was detected in 3.8% of disposable elevator cap duodenoscopes compared with 11.2% of standard duodenoscopes (P = 0.004). This was reported to correspond to a relative risk of 0.34 (95% CI 0.16-0.75). Co-author with his Nauzer Forbes, MD, MSc, University of Calgary, Canada.

That difference translates to a therapeutic number of 13.6 (95% CI 8.1-42.7) to avoid one case of persistent contamination, they noted in JAMA Internal Medicine.

Moreover, technical success using the disposable elevator cap duodenoscope was not inferior to that of the standard scope (94.6% vs. 90.7%, P = 0.13).

Forbes and team wrote, “There is a sharp increase in global reports of duodenoscope-related infectious disease outbreaks, most of which are unrelated to identifiable violations of disinfection protocols.” A recent study from the Netherlands found that 22% of duodenoscopes were persistently infected. Contaminated after high-level disinfection.

“Several organizations have declared this issue a priority as the mortality rate associated with duodenoscopy-related sepsis can approach 29%,” they added.

To address this long-standing problem in the United States, the FDA is encouraging a shift away from fixed end cap duodenoscopes to more “innovative” designs with an emphasis on disposable components.

Graham M. Snyder, MD, SM and Melinda Wang, MD, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center said: At an invited commentary at the University of California, San Francisco.

“The findings of the ICECAP trial support the FDA recommendation that endoscopists transition to using newer duodenoscope designs for diagnostic and therapeutic ERCP procedures, including instruments with disposable elevator caps. ‘, they concluded.

Forbes and his team also suggest that disposable elevator caps could be a more affordable solution to reducing microbial contamination.

“The duodenoscope with disposable elevator caps offers a potential solution for significantly reducing scalable, persistent microbial contamination, with an incremental cost of approximately $50, or 3% of the overall procedure cost. % to 7%,” they wrote. “The 2022 cost-benefit analysis also supports the use of disposable elevator cap duodenoscopes. , additional factors must also be considered.”

Commentators also noted that the study demonstrates the limitations of high-level disinfection. All nine standard duodenoscopes used in this study showed at least one positive result for persistent microbial contamination, as did five out of eight duodenoscopes with disposable elevator caps.

In this parallel-arm study, Forbes and colleagues included 518 patients undergoing ERCP at two tertiary centers in Canada from December 2019 to February 2022. divided equally into use of duodenoscope. The average age he was 60.7 years old and 49.8% were female.

Persistent microbial contamination after disinfection was defined as the growth of 10 or more colony-forming units of any organism or any growth of Gram-negative bacteria within 72 hours after seeding.

Technical success of the ERCP was determined according to prior criteria (non-inferiority outcome with a prior non-inferiority margin of 7%) and assessed by blinded reviewers.

Regarding safety, there was no significant difference between disposable and standard groups in infection outcomes including other adverse events such as cholangitis (0.8% vs. 1.2%), pancreatitis (3.1% vs. 3.5%) and bleeding (1.9%). There was no significant difference in % vs. 1.2%), perforation (0.4% vs. 0.0%), cardiopulmonary adverse events (1.5% vs. 0.8%), or 30-day mortality (0.4% vs. 0.4%).

Elizabeth Short is a staff writer for MedPage Today.She often covers Respirology and Allergy and Immunology. Follow

Disclosure

This work was supported by the American Gastroenterological Endoscopy Research Award, a grant from the Canadian Institutes of Health, and the NB Hershfield Chair of Therapeutic Endoscopy at the University of Calgary.

Forbes reported non-monetary support from Pentax Medical during research and personal fees from Boston Scientific, Pentax Medical, and AstraZeneca outside of submitted research.

Co-authors reported relationships with Olympus, Pentax Medical, and Pendofarms.

Commentators reported no competing interests.

Primary information

JAMA Internal Medicine

Source Ref: Forbes N, et al. “Effect of Disposable Elevator Cap Duodenoscope on Persistent Microbial Contamination and Technical Performance of Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography: The ICECAP Randomized Clinical Trial.” JAMA Intern Med 2023 ; DOI: 10.1001/jamainternmed.2022.6394.

secondary source

JAMA Internal Medicine

Source Reference: Wang M, Snyder GM “Duodenoscope with Disposable Elevator Cap — Incremental Reduction of Patient Risk of Infection,” JAMA Intern Med 2023; DOI: 10.1001/jamainternmed.2022.6393.

