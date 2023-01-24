Layoffs by email were a ‘slap in the face’ 20 years later





Jeremy Joslin, an engineer who has worked at Google for 20 years, said being fired over email was a “slap in the face.” “It’s like I’ve gone off the grid and they have to piece together the knowledge I got,” he added. Other former Googlers have criticized the sudden and impersonal nature of the layoffs. Loading Something is loading.

Thank you for your registration.

Access your favorite topics with a personalized feed while you’re on the go.download the app

One software engineer described it as a “slap in the face” when he found out that Google was firing him.

Jeremy Joslyn has been working for the tech giant since 2003, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“After 20 years at Google, I can’t believe I unexpectedly found out about my last day in an email,” he tweeted. “What a slap in the face. I wish I could have said goodbye to everyone face to face.”

In a post on LinkedIn, Joslyn added:

Google announced on Friday that it will lay off about 12,000 employees “across Alphabet, product areas, features, levels, and geographies,” or 6% of its global workforce. CEO Sundar Pichai said the company hired too early and couldn’t keep all its staff on board amid current “economic realities.”

“It’s like falling off the grid.”

A former Google employee has spoken out on LinkedIn and Twitter about the sudden and impersonal nature of the layoff.

“It’s hard to get fired for a transactional email without acknowledging the impact on your personal time and company,” Joslyn said on LinkedIn. “A little compassion and personal touch goes a long way.”

Joslin said in a separate LinkedIn comment on Friday that he lost all access to company resources that morning and that “no one on my management team reached out to me.”

“It’s like I have to go off the grid and put together the knowledge I bring with me,” he added.

Research scientist Dan Russell said on LinkedIn: To discover that I am a Xoogler. ”

Elizabeth Hart, a senior marketing manager for Google’s global advertising team since 2007, told LinkedIn she learned she was fired when she checked her phone Friday morning. She, she’s,’ and she saw a notice that her corporate access had expired, along with one of the New York Times articles about layoffs.

Google publicly announced the layoffs around 5:30 am ET or 2:30 am PST. The company said the layoff announcement was sent to staff earlier in the day and that affected U.S. employees had been notified earlier, but did not disclose when.

Bloomberg reported that layoffs appear to be structural rather than performance-based. Some employees said most or all of their teams were laid off.

Fired Google recruiter Blair Bolick said on LinkedIn: She added that even her boss didn’t know she was fired.

In his comments, Joslin acknowledged that the company has changed in the 20 years he worked there.

“It’s not the company I started 20 years ago,” he said on LinkedIn.

Another fired engineer said the mass layoffs show that Google sees its employees as “100% disposable.”

“I am devastated. I am sad and angry,” Bolick said on LinkedIn. “There are some hopeful moments, but most of all it’s scary and incredibly hurtful.”

Fired by Google or another tech company? Contact this reporter at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/google-layoffs-alphabet-jobs-pichai-email-slap-in-the-face-2023-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos