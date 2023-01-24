Former Google employee chronicles life before and after layoffs





Getting fired for faceless emails in the age of remote work can feel inhuman and defenseless, but at least social media exists to sympathize with your blind coworkers.

With more than 200,000 tech workers laid off in the last few months, affecting employees at Twitter, Amazon, Facebook parent company Meta, and now Google, there’s plenty of opportunity to do so. Tech employees who have been laid off are checking the details of their layoffs online. For example, you may receive an unannounced email in the middle of the night or find out that you were fired because your access badge didn’t open your office door.

On January 20, Google’s parent company, Alphabet, announced it would cut 12,000 jobs, or 6% of its global workforce. CEO Sundar said Pichai took full responsibility for the job cuts after a pandemic-fueled mass hiring increase in 2020, when he increased his workforce by 14% and in 2021, by 15%. rice field.

Google’s sudden reversal from massive hiring and spending to the turmoil and chaos of last week’s layoffs is summarized in the video diary of Nicole Tsai, a former employee who has worked for a partner service in Google’s cloud unit since 2021. was Tsai took a look at her company on her TikTok channel before and after the layoffs were announced.

In a video posted earlier than Jan. 20, Tsai explained the luxuries and perks available to her at Google’s Los Angeles-area office in Irvine. From the ubiquitous free snacks and fruit in her bowls to the themed conference rooms adorned with gold glitter featured in the Dec. 30 video, Google’s office lifestyle seemed extravagant. .

One of the meeting rooms Tsai named as one of her favorites in the Jan. 11 video was a zero-gravity room decorated with floating computers, liquid coffee and other office supplies.

Other features include a speakeasy-themed bar used for happy hour spotlighted in the Jan. 11 video, and a giant slide, tiki bar, and tiki bar in a video Google unveiled on Friday the same day. It included a kitchen with a DJ board. announced the dismissal.

The video, titled “Things in my office that just make sense: Google edition,” was the last video Tsai and thousands of his colleagues recorded before they were fired.

Tsai documented her dismissal in a video on Saturday. Before she started work in the morning, she received an ominous text from her manager asking if she wanted to call her. and found that I could not log in again. She then confirmed with her manager that she had been fired.

In her video, Tsai described conversations and group chats with colleagues shaken from the chaotic morning news.

The worst part is that no one was consulted about this decision and everyone knew about the layoffs at the same time. , Tsai said in the video.

Tsai said Google’s layoffs were algorithmic and not based on performance, meaning many laid-off employees were randomly selected as the company tried to cut costs. The company reportedly also laid off long-serving employees with 20 years of experience and high-income employees earning up to $1 million a year.

Google did not immediately respond to Fortunes’ request for comment.

There were a lot of people in the same boat who were similarly shocked and blinded, but it helped me feel a little less alone, Tsai said in a video on Saturday. I got

I was sadly so tired after spending most of the day crying and honestly wanted to do something that made me feel better… Disneyland.

