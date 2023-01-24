Five student teams embark on social good project tech





From living solar panels to educating former incarcerated people through digital storytelling, UC Santa Cruz students are tackling today’s most pressing issues through technological innovation.

UCSC Center for Information Technology Research in the Interest of Society (CITRIS), Banatao Institute and UCSC Institute for Social Transformation support student projects aimed at creating technology that promotes healthy, sustainable, prosperous and equitable lives We are working together for As part of the Tech for Social Good program.

A team of at least two undergraduate, graduate, and/or postdoctoral students were tasked with addressing national and global poverty, sustainability, government resilience, civic engagement, or strengthening education . This year he has five student projects selected for funding and their work will be showcased at the Tech for Social Good Showcase event this June.

living solar panels

The Living Solar Panels project explores the potential of cacti as a carbon-neutral source of renewable energy due to the unique properties of the photosynthetic process in plants. Photosynthesis in cacti creates an imbalance of hydrogen ions within the plant that can be measured as a voltage. Student teams want to harvest this as energy via patches of invention. Twenty prickly pear cacti on the UCSC farm will serve as a testbed for this project over the next two years.

Team: • Charlie Chesney, Graduate Student, Environmental Studies • Angelina Powers, Undergraduate, Human Biology • Joe Zheng, Undergraduate, Molecular Cellular and Developmental Biology and Biotechnology • Erin Langness, Undergraduate, Ecology and Evolutionary Biology • Josh Sachs, Undergraduate, Computer Science

Visualize the impact of wildfires

A team of students plans to take advantage of recent developments in commercial virtual reality (VR) technology to simulate the effects of wildfires. Working with the UCSC Social Emotional Technology Laboratory (SET) Lab within the Baskin Engineering Computational Media Department and the Soga Research Group at UC Berkeley, the team will use his VR tools to analyze wildfire traffic impacts, risk assessment, and smoke provides more accessible information about the spread of

Team: • Samir Ghosh, Graduate Student, Computational Media • Saranya Elangovan, Undergraduate, Technology and Information Science • Samantha Wang, Undergraduate, Physics • Pakhi Sinha, Undergraduate, Computer Science • Kyle Ko, Undergraduate, Neuroscience • Chris Avila, Undergraduate, Earth Science Kit Rao, Undergraduate, Chemistry and Applied Physics

Gateway Digital Media Class

Launched in 2019, the Gateway project envisages a new education model to combat the high barriers to re-entry into incarcerated communities. Her two students and fellows in the Everett Program will continue to work on projects developing digital storytelling methods, including filmmaking, storytelling mapping, social media campaigns, and graphic design. They connect and learn from incarcerated community members while sharing these new skills.

Team: • Katheline Vanegas, Undergraduate, Sociology of GISES • Nadia Vazquez, Undergraduate, Management Economics

Low-Cost Sensor Hardware for Monitoring and Data Acquisition of Microbial Fuel Cells

Microbial fuel cells are a novel technology that harvests energy from soil-dwelling bacteria and serve as a renewable energy source for agricultural sensing networks. The student team will test the effectiveness of the microbial fuel cell in environments with different conditions such as soil texture and nutrients, temperature, soil moisture, and electrical conductivity, ultimately developing the technology for a low-cost, low-power agricultural sensing system. are planning to advance

Team: • Sonia Naderi, Postdoc, Electrical and Computer Engineering • John Madden, BS, Robotics • Brian Govers, Graduate, Electrical and Computer Engineering • Stephen Taylor, BS, Robotics

Web Accessible Trauma-Sensitive Yoga Serious Game for Remote Treatment of PTSD

Trauma-sensitive yoga has proven to be an effective strategy for treating PTSD in some patients, but barriers to accessing face-to-face classes limit its therapeutic potential. It has been. Four students plan to create a remote version of trauma-sensitive yoga. Accessible with just a web browser and her webcam, this yoga offers users interactive and personalized care.

Team: • Samuel Shields, Alumni, Computational Media • Ramon Rubio, Faculty, Network and Digital Technology • Maxim Kuznetzov, Graduate School, Computational Media • Likha Pulido, Faculty, Computer Engineering

