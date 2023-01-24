New Immersive Simulation Suite Educates UCF Students, Empowers Patients





UCF’s College of Health Professions and Sciences has once again expanded its state-of-the-art rehabilitation innovation center, adding a new immersive mixed reality room used for both student learning and patient care.

The Blended Learning Interactive Simulation Suite (BLISS) uses a floor-to-ceiling, 270-degree wall of touchscreens to display curated video and audio for any event, place, or experience, real or created. Provides an immersive view. This technology was funded by a charitable donation from the Paul B. Hunter and Constance D. Hunter Charitable Foundation.

Acquired to prepare students for the frontline roles they will face as healthcare professionals, this technology serves as a unique, hands-on learning tool.

This will allow us to create environments with a higher level of realism, said Bari Hoffman, associate dean of clinical affairs at the University of Health Professionals and Sciences. We want our students to become familiar with the sights, sounds, stressors, and energies associated with hospitals, clinics, and other places where care is provided.

BLISS is unique in that it allows users to fully immerse themselves in a room without headsets or tethers. There are plans to add smells and the floor vibrates and vibrates to bring another dimension to the experience.

The suite joins many other digital health technology tools already housed in the Rehabilitation Innovation Center. This includes hologram machines, maker spaces with 3D printers used to tailor toys and household items for patients in need of rehabilitation, and designed smart home rooms. Train clinicians, patients and caregivers how to adapt their homes for safer and better navigation.

BLISS can be used to demonstrate medical procedures, recreate emergencies and accidents, and display detailed anatomical models. Students can virtually travel to any environment around the world, allowing them to respond to treatment scenarios and practice their skills in a more realistic setting. Faculty members can give lectures, demonstrate techniques, and have students apply their knowledge through exercises and skill stations.

For example, a student studying to become a speech-language pathologist can use touchscreen technology to examine an anatomical model and rotate, magnify, and view the inside of the jaw, neck, and throat. Skills for Medical Students in Health Sciences Her station can be performed in a simulated hospital room where you can learn to navigate and retrieve information through patient charts and medical equipment. And students learning to exercise can practice their first aid skills in a crowded soccer stadium with roaring crowds and anxious teammates, coaches, and fans watching.

“We can provide students with access to places and experiences that, for cost and geographic reasons, may not be possible in person. Bari Hoffman, Associate Dean of Clinical Affairs, College of Health Professions and Sciences

Hoffman says it can give students access to places and experiences they might not be able to experience in person due to cost or geography. We can provide context for any clinical or non-clinical setting. It could be a patient’s home, an ambulance, or a doctor’s office; it could also be a roadside traffic accident, a busy airport terminal, or an entertainment venue. combined with the use of high-tech hands-on equipment makes this truly unique.

The department is developing new scenes and scenarios for students, as well as adapting existing healthcare lessons developed by UK hospitals and universities using the same system.

Associate Professor Jennifer Tucker teaches neurophysiotherapy coursework, where students study the assessment and treatment of patients with movement disorders due to neurological disease or injury. This semester, her students will examine cases of patients with stroke, perform comprehensive assessments, and develop short- and long-term recovery treatment protocols.Their classroom is located in her BLISS, providing a close-up view of the course content. can be seen in

Tucker says the space only helps with higher-level student engagement. Tucker is already taking students in for an early look and basic skills practice. I could see how they demanded that they think positively and react to and react to what was happening around them.

Students undergoing athletic training with Kristen Schelheis, Director of the Athletic Training Program and Assistant Director of the School of Kinesiology and Rehabilitation Sciences.

Research on the use of simulation in healthcare education confirms that the more realistic the simulation, the greater the interest of students and the better their learning outcomes. Having a hands-on, immersive experience helps bridge the gap between the classroom and the real-world experiences students encounter as healthcare professionals.

BLISS serves not only as a learning lab and classroom for students, but also as a therapeutic tool for patients provided by the university’s community clinics, including the Communication Disorders Clinic. Clinicians there assist patients with communication and hearing problems and incorporate this technology into their treatment sessions.

For example, a patient suffering from stuttering can be treated at a simulated cinema ticket counter. Or, a patient undergoing treatment at an aphasia home can practice interacting with a cashier by immersing themselves in a grocery store setting.

This space transforms into a dental clinic, barber shop, or a noisy shopping center to help children with autism adapt and manage their heightened sensory responses.Go Baby Go! The program lets you test drive specially modified cars against the backdrop of a simulated racetrack.

The new space is also expected to host the clinic’s summer program for children with reading difficulties. Camp youth can watch their storybooks come to life and interact with words and characters.

The possibilities are endless, said Hoffman, who works across UCF’s Academic Health Sciences Center, to make technology available to faculty and students in all health-related fields to practice team-based care. He said he is helping to do so. The only limit is your imagination.

