Built In Chicagos 8 companies to watch this month





Chicago’s tech industry may not get as much attention as places like Silicon Valley. Yet, according to the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce, not only has the city’s technology sector grown by an impressive 18% over the past decade, but it also has a long history of ingenuity and innovation.

The Chicago-based tech leader invented some of the most influential technologies we rely on today. Cell phones, vacuum cleaners, automatic dishwashers, car radios and magnetic recordings are all credited to the bright minds of the Windy City. Wienermobiles and roller derbies also deserve accolades as delightful inventions from the region.

Decades have passed since these inventions appeared, but Chicago continues to be a magnet for innovative thinkers and technology industry leaders working on their next life-changing project. . Built In Chicago chose eight of these companies that are working on exciting innovations for the future.

What Discover Financial Services does: Discover is a direct banking and payment services company that provides customers with financial solutions to build a brighter future, including credit cards, mortgages, student loans and savings accounts.

Hiring now: Discover has big plans for the future, including hiring over 75 employees at its Chicago location. Built In Chicago chatted with her manager, Senior Software Engineering in 2022, Divya Shampur, to learn more about what she looks for in a candidate. She said it was wise to question the why, how and why now of the solutions we are implementing. Implementing a continuous improvement cycle that ensures a stable and robust product. To do so, a problem-solving mindset is essential.

Continuous Innovation: For Vice President of Technology Functions and Innovation Angel Diaz, there is always room for improvement. Diaz said in a 2022 interview with Built in Chicago that if a company demonstrates its ability to continuously improve, it has a strong culture of innovation.

What Intelligent Medical Objects does: Intelligent Medical Objects is a healthcare data enablement company that creates clinical terminology and insight solutions that doctors and hospitals use to improve patient care.

Career Support: Chrissy Delicata, Human Resources Development Manager, shared insider information about IMO’s professional development opportunities. [as well as] Offering in-person and online workshops, and regular development conversations with leadership.

Commitment to Diversity: IMO has a strong focus on diversity and inclusion. < It is evident at all levels of the organization. Her CEO, Ann Barnes, requires that 50% of her resume, which she sees when hiring on her own team, is female. Employee resource groups that include disability cohorts help promote inclusion while providing a means for her members of the team to share experiences.

What Fyllo does: AdTech company Fyllo provides marketing and regulatory solutions that provide the tools, data, and integrations businesses need to scale and grow efficiently.

Currently hiring: Fyllo is currently hiring. Built In Chicago spoke with her Director of Products for Data and Analytics, Emi Moriarty, about what drew her to the company and why others should consider applying. Moriarty says she is a provider of saturated data and she couldn’t deny the possibility of joining such an energetic group of people building something truly unique, rare in space. increase.

Enviable Benefits: Fyllos’ commitment to creating an environment where employees can reach their full potential is rooted in great benefits.

What Reverb does: Reverb is an e-commerce marketplace that connects musicians of all kinds to sellers of quality instruments and merchandise. The company was named one of the Best Places to Work in Built-in Chicago in 2023.

A fine-tuned hybrid work model: As a musician-focused company, the Reverbs team naturally understands that some of the best things in life can’t be found or recreated virtually. I heard from employees that they wanted to be together again, even if it wasn’t every day. But we didn’t want to force people to make decisions about their mode of work before they’ve had a chance to try things out, said Rubah Al-Badawi, head of people, in 2022. told Built in Chicago.

Inclusive Culture: Built In Chicago spoke with Chief Product Officer Bradford Shellhammer about his experience joining the Reverbs team in 2022 and shared meaningful moments at a company-wide party. What does everyone want to sing? Shellhammer said. Reverb has turned out to be an inclusive place where people want to have a good time and share experiences.

What Fast Radius does: Fast Radius is a 3D printing and hardware company that advises manufacturers at every stage of the development process, connecting them with the technology they need to turn their designs into products. .

Facilitate collaboration between teams: VP of Product Danielle Lopez spoke to Built In Chicago about how Fast Radius’ engineering, product, and design teams improve each other’s work. Product She says this relationship is strengthened when her manager develops a technical understanding of the product. This means ensuring that PMs have a holistic understanding of the scope of engineering change and can communicate effectively with their teams.

Acquisition and Growth: Fast Radius was acquired in December by Michigan-based SyBridge in a deal valued at $15.85 million. The company is currently hiring data and analytics, developers, engineers and operations as it enters an exciting growth period.

What Color Brands does: Color Brands is a logistics company that sells products from leading food, beverage, nutrition, health and beauty brands to retailers around the world. Buy-and-sell distributors help brands offer a strategic approach to international markets.

Looking forward to the future: When Built In Chicago asked HR specialist Liz Lopez why she joined Color Brands, she explained that palpable drive and motivation were the deciding factors. Color Brands has a very bright future, with many opportunities for growth across all divisions, Lopez said in a 2022 interview.

Accessible Leadership: Color Brands employees can’t see the ivory tower. Our leadership team is motivated to build a corporate culture that is accessible, collaborative, inclusive and focused on teamwork. We appreciate your hard work and work with your team to provide the support they need to succeed.

How Holograms Work: The future of holograms is one in which devices of all kinds are connected to the Internet. The company is working to realize that vision through its global cellular platform and network.

Remote, not isolated: As the company strives to be more connected to the outside world, internally, the focus is on making remote employees feel connected. For Chief of Staff girlfriend Flavia Logsdon, a variety of communication tools and plenty of social opportunities have created a remote environment that doesn’t sacrifice relationships.

Mission-Driven Team: Built In Chicago spoke with Hologram experts to gain insight into what makes Hologram such a special place to work and what motivates them. People are deeply invested in the work they do. Software Engineering Manager Rupert Deese said:

What Catch Co. does: Catch Co., an e-commerce and digital media company, is on a mission to get people outdoors. The company creates products, content and shopping experiences for his more than 50 million Americans who fish.

Generous PTO: Catch Co.’s goal of saving humanity from indoors applies as much to its own team members as it does to its clients. In addition to getting what the company needs, the employee is encouraged that he gets his PTO policy for three consecutive weeks every three years.

Not your average perk. Catch Co. offers great basic benefits such as extensive medical, life, dental and disability insurance, but the company offers much more. A monthly Mystery Tackle Box Pro membership, a pet-friendly HQ office (and generous pet insurance), biannual company retreats, and volunteer partnerships with organizations like Special Olympics are just a few of the perks of Catch Co. am.

