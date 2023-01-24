iOS 16.3 Features: All new features in iOS 16.3





Apple today released iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 to the general public after weeks of testing. This is a more minor update, but there are still some features worth knowing about.

This guide outlined all the changes in the iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 update.security key

Apple ID Security Keys gives users the option to add third-party security keys to their account. You’ll need it to authenticate when you log in to new devices or access your Apple ID.

Security Keys are designed to replace the verification code sent to your Apple device when you log in to another device, which is the standard authentication method used by Apple. Apple says physical security keys offer strong protection against phishing and unauthorized account access.

To set up security keys on devices running iOS/iPadOS 16.3,[Apple ID]>[セキュリティ キー]and follow the instructions. iPhones, iPads, and Macs support FIDO certified security keys such as Yubikey.unity wallpaper

Apple has added new Unity wallpapers designed to celebrate Black History Month in February.

HomePod support

iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 add support for the second-generation HomePod introduced last week. The HomePod 2 is similar in size to the original HomePod, but supports a new touch interface, humidity and temperature detection, Thread connectivity, Ul chips, and more.

Change Emergency SOS

Emergency SOS is updated to prevent accidental emergency calls. You can make a call by pressing and holding the side button and either the up or down volume button, but you have to release the button to make a call.

Before the change, you could launch Emergency SOS with the push of a button. iPhone 14 Pro Max display fix

Resolves an issue that could cause temporary horizontal lines to appear on the display when the iPhone 14 Pro Max first started up, eliminating the lines.

Bug fixes

iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 address a number of bugs, including issues with freeform, lock screens, and Siri.

Fixed a freeform issue where some drawing strokes made with Apple Pencil or fingers were not showing up on the share board Addressed an issue where the wallpaper would appear black on the lock screen Addressed an issue where the Home lock screen widget did not display the Home app correctly Fixes an issue Addresses an issue where Status Siri may not properly respond to music requests Addresses an issue where Siri requests in CarPlay may not be understood correctly Vulnerability fixes

iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 updates address numerous security vulnerabilities in Safari, weather, mail, screen time, kernel, and more.

Other new features

Did you know what’s new in iOS 16.3 we left out? Let us know in the comments below.

