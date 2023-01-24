Layoffs Shatter the Aura of Stability and Abundance





Google announced layoffs of about 12,000 employees late last week. On Monday, the company held an all-hands meeting with staff to discuss job cuts. An insider obtained a recording of the meeting. Here’s what happened. Loading Something is loading.

Thank you for your registration.

Access your favorite topics with a personalized feed while you’re on the go.download the app

Google held a town hall meeting with employees on Monday to discuss the company’s plans to lay off 12,000 employees. This is the largest layoff in the company’s 25-year history.

The internet giant still makes huge profits, has over $100 billion in cash, and has a reputation for high salaries, generous benefits, and secure employment. As such, the news, which reached the company in an out-of-the-box email on Friday, hit many employees hard.

Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, and Twitter have also cut thousands of jobs in recent months. Over 40,000 layoffs were announced or initiated for him across the tech industry last week. Google has outlasted most of its rivals and in many ways has more to lose. This company has thrived over the years by being considered a great place to work. This has allowed us to recruit the best engineers and other technical experts. If these layoffs damage this reputation, Google could struggle to compete for talent in the future.

The insider obtained transcripts of Google’s all-hands meeting, along with screenshots of employee comments, questions, and other reactions. Here’s what happened.

Employees want ‘psychological safety’ Philipp Schindler Google

The most important feeling was the shock of being suddenly exposed to the ups and downs of working for a publicly traded company during the recession. threatened this sense of stability.

Executives, including CEO Sundar Pichai, responded with a combination of empathy, support, resources, facts and counterarguments.

“If you interpret psychological safety as removing all uncertainty, it’s impossible,” said Philip Schindler, Google’s chief business officer.

Read the full story here: Stunned Google staff wants ‘psychological safety’ after layoffs. “How can I feel safe again?” asks an employee during a tense all-hands meeting.

Who is responsible for Google’s overhiring? Sundar Pichai, Alphabet CEO Carsten Koall/Getty Images

The company has been hiring rapidly in recent years, but has had to cancel some of it as the economy slows and advertisers are spending less. Pichai says he’s responsible for the strategic error.

A Googler asked what that meant at a town hall meeting. “Responsibility without results seems like an empty cliché. Will leadership take precedence over bonuses and raises this year? Will someone resign?”

Pichai said Google executives would “cut the annual bonus significantly.” Apple CEO Tim Cook cuts 2023 target pay by 40%.

Read Pichai’s full story here.

Why weren’t Google’s managers warned? Fiona Cicconi Google

The employee learned if he had been laid off in an email sent Friday morning. Many of the laid-off employees said they lost access to their work devices and corporate networks around the same time.

Some Googlers have criticized the abrupt and inhumane nature of the layoffs, with one staffer calling it a “slap in the face.” At his Town Hall meeting on Monday, an employee asked why so many managers weren’t told about the job cuts.

Fiona Cicconi, Google’s chief people officer, said at the conference, “In an ideal world, we would have given managers a heads-up, but we have over 30,000 managers.

You can read more about Google’s response here: Google employees pressured leadership over why managers were not notified before announcing 12,000 employee layoffs

Were big-ticket hedge funds involved? Ruth Porat Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Staff

TCI, a major activist hedge fund, called on the tech giant to cut jobs in November.

In a letter to Pichai, TCI said it was particularly concerned about Google’s bloat over the years. According to his TCI calculations, shown in a color-coded graph, the company’s headcount has increased by 20% each year since his 2017. During that time, the total number of employees he has more than doubled from just over 80,000 to nearly 190,000. The hedge fund was also troubled by what it said was an above-market compensation for the company.

On Monday, Googlers demanded to know if TCI was behind the decision to cut 12,000 jobs and if the company is still in business for the long term.

Google’s Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat says Google has more information about its performance and priorities than outside investors. Pichai also participated.

Full answer here: Googlers want to know if activist hedge fund TCI was behind mass layoffs

Are you a Google employee? Working for another big tech company? Any tips?

Email Rosalie Chan at [email protected], Signal at 646.376.6106, or Telegram at @rosaliechan.

Hugh Langley can be reached via encrypted email ([email protected]) or the encrypted messaging apps Signal or Telegram (+1 628-228-1836).

Contact Thomas Maxwell by email ([email protected]) or Signals (+1-540-955-7134).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/google-layoffs-shatter-aura-of-stability-abundance-allhands-meeting-2023-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos