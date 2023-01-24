Qubec to house IBM’s quantum supercomputer as Xanadu secures $40 million from federal government





PINQ plans to operate a quantum supercomputer this year.

Qubec will be home to what will be the fifth IBM quantum supercomputer in the world. Meanwhile, Toronto-based quantum computing startup Xanadu has received C$40 million from the federal government.

The Platform for Digital and Quantum Innovation of Qubec (PINQ) announced Monday that it plans to put its IBM quantum supercomputer into operation later this year.

The computer will be delivered through a partnership between IBM and the Quebec government first announced last February. It is his fifth computer installation in the world, based on IBM’s 127-qubit Quantum System One architecture, introduced in 2019.

Qubec’s Quantum Computer will be the only platform in Canada to operate IBM’s Quantum System One. Other IBM locations include Germany, South Korea, Japan, and the United States.

“We are part of a very small global group that has access to such sophisticated technology. This group has made many discoveries and breakthroughs over the years,” said Rick Capel, General Manager of PINQ. The launch of this new service offering is a revolutionary milestone and an amazing new chapter.”

PINQ is a non-profit organization founded in 2020 by the Quebec Ministry of Economy, Innovation and Energy and Sherbrooke University. PINQ calls the supercomputer an extension of its current offering, and the new quantum computing infrastructure will provide affordable services for businesses, institutions and organizations.

PINQ offers integrated solutions for various sectors such as healthcare, sustainability, artificial intelligence and digital media. Its mission is to foster collaboration and technology sharing between private industry and academia.

On the same day as the PINQ announcement, Xanadu was pledged C$40 million from the federal government’s Strategic Innovation Fund. Public funding is set to support his Xanadu mission to build and commercialize the world’s first photonic-based fault-tolerant quantum computer.

The Canadian government has called it a $177.8 million project that is expected to create 530 new high-skilled jobs in high-tech and quantum computing fields.

The $40 million investment comes months after Xanadu raised a $100 million Series C round to become a unicorn company. Xanadus backers include Georgian, Porsche, Bessemer Venture Partners, BDC Capital, and Draper Fisher Jurvetson founding partner Tim Draper. To date, Xanadu has raised his $250 million.

Last year, the startup claimed growth after launching what Xanadu called the world’s first cloud-deployed photonic quantum computer. The company is now setting its sights on building a fault-tolerant and error-correcting quantum computer that it claims can scale up to 1 million qubits.

Federal support for Xanadu follows shortly after the government announced its National Quantum Strategy (NQS). The federal government was the first to share a plan to create a quantum strategy in the 2021 budget, and over seven years he has allocated C$360 million in funding for its design and implementation.

NQS has allocated federal funding of $141 million for quantum research, $45 million for human resources, and $169 million for commercialization.

When details of the strategy were shared in January, innovation, science and industry minister Franois-Philippe Champagne said the federal government wanted to help companies like Xanadu bring their technology to market. and nearly half of NQS’s funding is directed toward commercialization.

According to The Logic, Xanadu has pledged to spend $177 million on quantum computer development projects from June 2022 to December 2025, during which time it will grow its workforce from about 170 to 210 people. bottom.

The global race to create the world’s most powerful computer is fierce. Several companies have developed quantum computer systems so far, including IBM and Google. Over the last year, the industry has made many advances at the forefront of research. According to a paper published in the research journal Nature, Xanadu has achieved an elusive milestone, bringing results beyond the practical reach of conventional computer systems.

However, the widespread commercial use these companies seek is still years away. As reported by The Globe and Mail, one of the challenges is developing enough qubits, and according to Xanadu CEO Christian Weedbrook, Magic’s number is one million qubits, but Xanadus’ latest computer has just 216 qubits.

