How Apples Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headsets Will Work





Apple's long-anticipated mixed-reality headset, an ambitious attempt to create a 3D version of the iPhone's operating system, could set the technology apart from the competition. It has an eye-tracking system and a hand-tracking system with

The roughly $3,000 device, set to launch later this year under the name Reality Pro, will take a fresh approach to virtual meetings and immersive video, disrupting the VR industry currently dominated by Meta Platforms Inc. We aim to Expanding into its first major new product category since releasing smartwatches in 2015, Apple has to surprise consumers.

Apple is entering an uncertain market with premium-priced products. His 1,000-plus technical development group at the company has spent more than seven years on this project. Apple hopes the project will become a new source of revenue, especially as sales growth may stall this year.

But virtual reality is proving to be a challenge for tech’s biggest giants. Headsets are still considered a niche item, with Meta losing billions in its efforts.

Apples goal is to bring something new to the table. Eye-tracking and hand-tracking features will be the device’s main selling points, and it’s expected to cost about twice as much as competing devices, according to people familiar with the product. Its core functionality includes advanced FaceTime-based video conferencing and meeting rooms.

The headset can also display immersive video content, act as an external display for your connected Mac, and replicate many features of your iPhone or iPad.

The headset has multiple external cameras that can analyze the user’s hands and sensors inside the gadget housing for eye reading. This allows the wearer to control the device by seeing and selecting items on the screen, such as buttons, app icons, list entries, etc.

Users then pinch their thumb and index finger together to activate the task without having to hold anything. This approach differs from other headsets that typically rely on hand controllers.

Like Metas’ latest headset, Apple’s device uses both virtual and augmented reality. VR allows users to see images and content inside goggles. AR, on the other hand, overlays digital content on top of real-world scenery.

The headset will feature two ultra-high-definition displays developed with Sony Group Corp. to handle VR, as well as a collection of external cameras that enable AR pass-through mode. In other words, the user sees the real world through a camera placed in the headset. Apple offers people who wear prescription glasses custom lenses that fit in the housing itself.

The device will have a so-called digital crown, like the Apple Watch that allows users to switch between VR and AR. In VR, the wearer is completely immersed. With AR enabled, the content fades back and surrounds you with the user’s real environment. Apple expects this to be the highlight of the product, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the project is still secret.

Given that the headset is only a few months old, some features could still be canceled or changed, the person added.An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment. rice field.

The headset’s FaceTime software realistically renders the user’s face and body in virtual reality. These avatars allow the two of her with Apple headsets to communicate and feel like they’re in the same room. This technology differs from the Metas headset’s virtual conference room, which creates a more cartoon-like avatar of the user.

Due to the enormous processing power required for this feature, the headset only supports realistic avatars during 1:1 video chats. FaceTime sessions with multiple users are still possible, but additional users will appear as an icon or a customized Memoji Apple emoji.

Apple plans to announce the device as early as this spring, but the schedule is still subject to change, according to people familiar with the matter. This will allow the company to discuss the product at its annual conference for software developers in June and release it later this year.

As with some of Apple’s previous big bets, the company plans to start slow. It aims to start early production of the device in China as early as February, and is considering starting only the product launch in the US.The price tag is also expected to limit the product’s appeal. , Apple is already working on a cheaper version that could cost close to $1,500, due out in late 2024 or early 2025. That’s how much Meta charges for its mixed reality headset.

Apple expects to sell about 1 million units of the new headset in its first year. That equates to more than 200 million of his iPhones, the Cupertino, Calif.-based company’s biggest moneymaker. In rare cases, it shows that the company is looking to the platform for the long term and does not plan to turn a profit on the early versions, even at a high price.

Immersive video viewing will become a core feature of new devices. Apple has been in talks with about six media partners, including Walt Disney Co. and Dolby Laboratories Inc., about developing his VR content for the platform. The tech giant is also working to update its own Apple TV+ material to work with headsets. As part of that, Apple acquired streaming company NextVR in 2020 with the aim of creating sports content in VR.

Apple plans to give the headset a dedicated video-watching feature, making viewers feel like they’re watching a movie on a giant screen in another environment, such as a desert or outer space. However, while the headset’s videos are immersive, the speakers aren’t as powerful, so users must put on his AirPods earbuds to get full spatial audio and surround him sound effects.

The device also offers productivity-enhancing features, such as the ability to act as an external monitor for your Mac. This feature allows the user to see his Mac’s display in virtual reality, but control the computer with a trackpad or mouse and physical keyboard.

The headset’s operating system, internally called xrOS, has many of the same features as the iPhone and iPad in a 3D environment. This includes the Safari web browser, Photos, Mail, Messages, and Calendar apps. It also has apps for its services, such as the App Store for installing third-party software, Apple TV+, music, and podcasts. The company is also working on health tracking features.

This experience should be familiar to Apple users. With the headset on, the main interface is almost identical to his iPhone or iPad, featuring a home screen with a reorganizable grid of icons. Users can pin widgets such as weather, calendar events, emails, and stock market performance to app icons.

When users need to enter text, they can use the Siri voice assistant or the iPhone, Mac, or iPad keyboard. But unlike the Apple Watch, it doesn’t require an iPhone to operate. The company is developing technology to allow users to type by hand in the air, but it’s unlikely such a feature will be ready for initial launch.

Games are expected to be popular products from third-party developers, and Apple has created its own underlying engine that powers VR games. In 2017, the company released his ARKit and other tools to help developers prepare augmented reality experiences on his iPhone. It set the stage for programmers to build apps, games, and services for headsets.

Apple devices include variants of the M2 chip found in the company’s latest Macs, as well as dedicated processors for graphics and mixed reality experiences. According to a trademark application filed by the tech giant, its second chip will be called the Reality Processor.

But making the processor powerful enough raised another concern. It’s the device overheating while the user is facing it. To address this issue, Apple decided to offload the battery from inside the headset to an external pack. It fits in the user’s pocket and connects with a cable. Another tweak is the built-in cooling fan like high-end Macs.

The headset lasts about 2 hours per battery pack, similar to the competition. However, the battery is big, about the size of two iPhone 14 Pro Max he puts on top of each other, at about 6 inches tall and over half an inch thick. Still, some internal prototypes for software development have batteries built-in and charge via USB-C.

In contrast, Meta places the battery on the back of the headset, which helps balance the device on a person’s head. Apple’s approach may end up being uncomfortable for users, especially if they’re wearing a headset and watching an entire movie. Some testers complained that the product was unwieldy, according to people familiar with the matter.

Relatively short battery life, about 20 hours less than Apple’s latest MacBook Pro, can present its own set of problems. If users want to watch multiple movies or play games at once, they may need to purchase multiple batteries and replace them frequently.

Internally, Apple is aware of these challenges and has tried to set realistic expectations for its products. One of the advantages of this device is that a customer may walk into an Apple retail store not necessarily to buy a product, but to try it out. Then you might buy another device, such as an iPad or AirPods.

To show off the new headsets, Apple is creating a store within the store concept. This is an area within a retail store dedicated to product demonstrations. The company did something similar when it launched the Apple Watch, which is now the centerpiece of its $41 billion division.

The early headsets are made of aluminum, glass and cushions and are reminiscent of Apple’s $550 AirPods Max headphones. The product has a curved screen on the front that allows the wearer’s eyes to look outward, speakers on the sides, and a headband that helps the device fit around the user’s head.

This differs from the mostly plastic designs of competing products, which typically secure the device to the wearer with multiple bands.

Eye and hand tracking can be the most impressive aspect of your headset. As with previous big bets, Apple likes to include breakthrough interfaces that differentiate their products from the competition. For the iPod, it was the click wheel. On the iPhone and iPad it was a multi-touch approach. And on the Apple Watch, it was the Digital Crown.

Apple hopes the headset’s sci-fi-like interface will make its latest offering a winner.

