GMA Network Collaborates with Wavemaker Three-Sixty Health to Drive Global Healthtech Innovation in the Philippines





LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GMA Network, the Philippines’ leading media network, through its wholly-owned investment arm, GMA Ventures, has acquired Wavemaker Three, a leading Philippines-based venture fund. – Partnered with Sixty Health (Wavemaker 360). The United States has moved forward with regional health tech, focusing on early-stage healthcare disruptors.

The partnership will help identify the most promising healthcare entrepreneurs in the Philippines and help them expand into the United States, as well as help US-based early-stage healthcare companies expand into Southeast Asia. Encourage greater innovation in the healthtech industry. GMA Ventures Inc. (GVI) is leading this important initiative in line with our commitment to growing the Philippine economy and enhancing shareholder value.

Wavemaker 360 general partner, Jay Goss, said this unique partnership will create a strong path to success for healthcare technology startups in the Philippines, effectively closing the nearly 10,000-mile healthcare gap between the two countries. I believe it will be filled. It is starting to boom in the Philippines, increasing the need for new ideas, innovative companies and business he leaders who want to make an impact. Passionate about finding and supporting the next wave of healthcare entrepreneurs in the Philippines, working with GMA Ventures is an ideal starting point for us.

Wavemaker 360 has a strong portfolio of domestic healthcare companies and a proven track record of growing companies from early stage ideas to large global businesses. The joint effort with GMA Ventures will give Wavemaker 360 even more expertise to navigate the healthcare system in the Philippines and surrounding regions to support its global portfolio. Wavemaker 360 is already funding companies planning to expand into Southeast Asia, and the Philippines is officially on its roadmap thanks to a GMA Ventures partnership.

A partnership with Wavemaker 360 will allow it to enter the highly profitable healthcare segment, Atty said. Felipe L. Gozon, Chairman and CEO of GMA Network and GMA Ventures, said: With the Philippines on an upward trajectory in terms of healthcare innovation, he has joined the Wavemaker team, which consists of healthcare professionals, as a partner to evaluate and fund up-and-coming startups at the intersection of healthcare and technology. I am pleased to welcome you.

In the Philippines, technology integration in the healthcare sector is accelerating, accelerated by the impact of COVID-19. There has never been a more critical time for the evolution of medical technology in the Philippines, and market opportunities are increasing in a promising way. According to recent data from Ken Research, the Philippines is expected to experience impressive growth over the next few years. National healthcare budgets increased by 12% from 2019 to 2020, creating new opportunities for companies in areas such as e-pharmacy, online consultations, healthcare IT and appointments. The online consultation market alone is growing 167% year-over-year, serving more than 110 million Filipinos, optimistic about new entrepreneurs who can create healthcare technology solutions that fill a void within the industry offers a forward-looking perspective.

The partnership between GMA Ventures and Wavemaker 360 will work in both the import and export direction of healthtech innovations, enabling young companies across the healthcare technology sector to tap into this growing market and bring life-changing innovations to patients. Help get the financial support you need. Doctors, nurses, and anyone who intersects within the healthcare field.

For more information about GMA Network and GMA Ventures, please visit www.gmanetwork.com and www.gmanetwork.com/gmaventures. For more information on Wavemaker 360, please visit www.wavemaker360.com.

About Wavemaker Three-Sixty Health

Wavemaker Three-Sixty Health (Wavemaker 360) is a nation-leading U.S. seed-stage pure-play healthcare venture fund focused on healthtech, digital health, medical devices, telehealth, pharmaceutical technology, science and markets. Wavemaker 360 stands out as one of the few venture funds in the US that discovers, vets and invests exclusively in healthcare startups in the seed funding stage. The fund connects its portfolio companies to a network of 300 limited partners (LPs) made up of healthcare entities and executives from virtually every sector of healthcare. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, Wavemaker 360 is led by a cross-functional cross-strait team of eight visionary partners, with additional guidance from a distinguished council of strategic advisors. For more information, follow us on LinkedIn and visit www.wavemaker360.com.

About the GMA network

GMA Network, Inc. is the Philippines’ leading broadcaster, producing some of the most innovative, credible and acclaimed television programming.

GMA, also known as Kapuso Network, responsibly distributes superior entertainment and comprehensive and accurate news and information to Filipinos anywhere in the world through television, radio, online platforms and other media-related businesses. Deliver in a timely manner. Program syndication, film production, music publishing and distribution, set design, audiovisual production, and new media.

Based on Nielsen TV Audience Measurement data from January to December 2022, GMA Networks combined net reach of people, including GTV and other digital channels, reached 96% across the Philippines, or 78 million viewers was a person Headquartered in Quezon City, GMA operates a network of 95 television stations and 21 radio stations nationwide.

Officially listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange in 2007, GMA Network, Inc. is considered one of the country’s most prominent organizations to promote sustainability and was the first in the Philippines to sign with the United Nations (UN). is a media and broadcasting company. global compact.

For more Capso Network articles, please visit www.GMANetwork.com.

