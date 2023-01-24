Description | What is BharOS software and how is it different from Google’s Android OS?





Screenshot showing BharOS proprietary operating system | Photo credit: IIT Madras, via YouTube

The story so far: Android and iOS are two of the most popular mobile operating systems, but India’s new contender in this space is BharOS. It was developed by JandK Operations Private Limited, an IIT Madras-incubated company. A unique mobile operating system funded by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) hopes to serve India’s nearly 100 million mobile phone users, according to IIT. Madras press release on January 19th.

What is BharOS?

This is a native or homegrown mobile operating system (OS) like Android or iOS. These systems allow smartphone users to operate the device and access its features while ensuring safety. BharOS in particular aims to contribute to the idea of ​​a self-reliant India or Atmanirbhar Bharat by creating a secure OS environment for India-based users.

According to a press release from IIT Madras, the OS can be installed on commercial mobile phones.

How is it different from Google’s OS?

BharOS is considered an Android competitor with a focus on app customization. Android and iOS serve more commercial and consumer use cases, while BharOS seems more specialized and is still of limited use at this time.

A slide from the presentation when BharOS was launched showed a screenshot of the OS. These featured a minimalist home screen with the Indian flag, a list of app categories, and selected apps like DuckDuckGo and Signal that passed the OS’s trust and security standards.

BharOS provides Native Over The Air (NOTA) updates. This means security his updates and bug fixes are installed automatically, rather than users checking for and implementing updates themselves, said Karthik, director of JandK Operations Pvt Ltd. Ayyar confirmed.

Are Google apps included?

According to IIT Madras, BharOS comes with No Default Apps (NDA) setting. This means that users do not need to keep or use pre-installed apps on this mobile operating system.

The NDA is important because many pre-installed apps that currently ship with other smartphones can act as bloatware, slowing down the device and extending battery life. am.

IIT Madras said BharOS’ NDA design should be adopted as it gives users more control over the apps on their phones based on the user’s trust in the apps and the type of data stored on the phone. was intentional.

Additionally, BharOS uses a system called Private App Store Services (PASS) to examine and curate apps that are safe for users. This means that users should be able to use other apps as long as they meet her BharOS PASS criteria.

When will BharOS be available?

IIT Madras said BharOS serves organizations with strict privacy and security requirements as their users deal with sensitive information. This means that mobile devices must be carefully vetted and extra secure against potentially malicious or unwanted apps.

Such users will need to access private cloud services over private 5G networks, IIT Madras said in its release.

However, no official date has yet been announced for when mainstream users will be able to access and install BharOS. Also, there is no official information about when BharOS will be available in Android/iOS app stores and smartphones.

