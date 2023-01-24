



How Dell is leading the next wave of packaging engineering best practices

Director of Procurement and Packaging Engineering at Dell Technologies, Oliver Campbell has been an innovation pioneer for more than half the company for 39 years. Back then, the company first partnered with customers, promising to build the greenest PCs on the planet. In the mid-2000s, Dell became the first IT company to set a product recycling goal and by 2006 it was fully implemented. The following year, we set ourselves the long-term goal of becoming the greenest technology company on the planet.

Enter Campbell. Hed began his career in manufacturing engineering at Dell, where he was at the forefront of the company’s ambitious environmental goals. He expanded into operational strategy and logistics while working on Dell’s sustainability mission.

But at some point in the mid-2000s, the Texas-based company, now number 31 on the Fortune 500 list, realized it couldn’t achieve its goals by focusing solely on its own product. I was. We also need to innovate in packaging. So the company hired Campbell to lead a new division that seeks to revolutionize the way computer and other product orders are fulfilled, packaged, protected and shipped.

he declined. Not enough of a challenge, he thought at first. I think packaging, how hard is it? When the company made his second request in 2008, he said he reconsidered for three reasons. Of course, innovation is woven into the company’s DNA, which meant it was ready to make game-changing changes that could change the future of its impact on the industry.

Second, he leveraged extensive supply chain partnerships to extend its impact, giving real insight into global challenges such as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, a vortex of marine debris thought at the time to be the size of Texas. can make a difference.

Finally, Campbell’s own DNA also made a natural fit for the position. The Distinguished Engineer knew how to innovate both manufacturing processes and supply his chain processes. But beneath his technical know-how was a farm boy harvesting millions of pounds of blueberries on his parents’ property. He felt intimately connected to the land, healthy growth and homeostasis.

Campbell accepted the job. As a triathlete, he’s been in it for a long time.

Thinking outside the box

On a planet of eight billion people, nearly everyone touches packaging multiple times a day, Campbell said. If you’re anything like me, wake up, stumble into the shower, and pack everything up. Shampoo, conditioner… go into the kitchen and open the fridge and he’s already one big hit package.

Nearly all of it will eventually prove toxic to the planet. That’s why Campbell, with the help of our partners, is developing new materials to replace petroleum-based plastics, which are particularly badass villains in the fight to heal the environment, especially our oceans, building on years of innovation in packaging. I embarked on an adventure.

Along the way, Dell experimented with and ultimately embraced industry-changing materials such as bamboo. mushrooms; molded paper pulp; recycled newspapers, cardboard boxes and ocean plastics. Also dirty ink for desired text and images made by condensing carbon-based air pollution. His innovations, such as protective natural fiber cushions, have become industry standards and have earned him and Dell awards and recognition, as well as two US patents for Campbell.

According to Campbell, when bamboo waste such as sugarcane pulp is blended, this biomass is obtained as a waste product. Then we took the fibers and started blending them, and the combination of fiber properties created a unique character. In this case, it gives the material a very smooth feel. To the naked eye, it is almost indistinguishable from polystyrene or plastic.

On the one hand, this material has a considerable impact on the big problem of plastics that end up in the oceans. I think everyone has seen some numbers, says Campbell.

NextWave: The Whole Package

Under Campell, Dell co-founded NextWave. The consortium is focused on building commercially viable and scalable circular economy supply chains to keep plastic out of our oceans.

NextWave is a near-perfect Lead With We project. Its collaborative, open source, scalable, all aimed at the regenerative interests of Higher WE.

NextWave’s origins, Campbell recalls, were early meetings with Lonely Whale, a non-profit organization co-founded by actor and environmentalist Adrian Grenier. Currently, 21 corporate partners and his 21 countries are on board to eliminate four major substances. Members include Hewlett Packard, Trek Bikes, IKEA, Solgaard luggage and accessories, and MillerKnoll modern furniture. So there’s a lot of diversity across industries and sizes, says Campbell. And it’s a very deliberate decision.

NextWave members worked together to prevent 959 tonnes from spilling into the ocean in 2021. Through the efforts of Dell’s team alone, in the same year he diverted 227,000 pounds of ocean plastic.

How Dell is leading the next wave of packaging engineering best practices

cover base

Dell, NextWave and all collaborators take a multi-pronged approach to improving and redesigning the package. For example, Campbell says: “We have a government relations team who are commenting on pending packaging laws as part of an established process of getting feedback from the industry. I think it will be useful.

However, we listen very carefully to our customers and their needs. And our strategy from a packaging point of view, he actually has two. One is elimination. So if you can eliminate packaging, you can. The best packaging is the packaging you don’t need.

and where [cant eliminate, we ask], how can we find a better, more biologically benign material? It was the market leader in its field. It has replaced a large amount of single-use plastic foam.

But Campbell admits he was still considering what we could do. He has developed analytical tools on how to simulate the performance of these materials. it didn’t exist. we had to develop it.

To that end, Dells is participating in the Tom Ford Plastic Innovation Prize challenge and Campbell is a member of its advisory board. In 2020, Tom Ford partnered with Lonely Whale to launch the only global competition focused on catalyzing scalable, biodegradable alternatives to thin-film plastic polybags.

The total prize pool is over $1.2 million. The winner will be announced in her spring of 2023 and will receive significant support from experts in the following year to achieve market adoption.

summary

Of course, in order to remain relevant and profitable for a $102 billion company, all of Dell’s sustainability efforts must be about reducing costs, improving performance, and being environmentally sound. .

I hear a lot of people say, hey, sustainability costs more, says Campbell. And if it’s badly done, I agree with it. If you do it well, work hard, are smart enough, and prove you can live with Dell’s packaging, the actual cost will be much less.

If you want to dig deeper with a more purpose-driven company like Dell Technologies, check out our Lead with We podcast here. Then you too can build a company that transforms consumer behavior and our future.

