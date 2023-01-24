Vectorworks and Solibri Inside Integration Saves Architects Time and Money





Solibri’s new SaaS-based solution brings in-design model checking to Vectorworks users.

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Vectorworks, Inc., a global design and BIM software provider, has partnered with fellow Nemetschek Group brand Solibri to deliver confidence in high-quality design. Give your users a new way to bring and serve. With Solibri Inside, you can validate, report, and fix design errors with an easy-to-use model checker directly within Vectorworks. Created with the needs of designers in mind, this new feature reduces errors to reduce risk, reduces file exchanges to improve efficiency, and saves architects, consultants and clients valuable time and money. To do.

Vectorworks CEO Dr. Biplab Sarkar said: “We are proud to work with Solibri to alleviate this pain point for our users through this integrated, flexible and time-saving solution. , Architects can confidently deliver quality products: Accurate designs every time.”

This revolutionary feature now works with the latest version of Vectorworks 2023 Service Pack 3, eliminating the need for users to open another software platform to perform basic model checks. The user can ensure that the BIM model seamlessly complies with building codes, national and international standards, or her BIM requirements for a specific project before sharing it with other project stakeholders within the workflow.

Solibri CEO Ville Kyytsnen said: “Solibri’s mission is to improve the quality of digital construction. BIM is integral to this mission. BIM is the ‘single source of truth’. Solibri improves model quality by introducing quality checks as part of the model authoring process. We use Solibri Inside to improve our process by enabling more QA earlier in the process before any adjustments are made. ”

Vectorworks users can install plugins from the partner install palette. The first release of Solibri Inside comes with a free standard package for checking door and window clearances and Level of Support Information (LOI) in Vectorworks Building Information Models. Users can unlock additional features by registering for a Solibri Inside account. A Solibri Inside account allows a user to add premium paid packages to create customized rule checks to meet his BIM requirements for a project.

For more information on how to use Solibri Inside within Vectorworks, please visit www.solibri.com/inside.

About Vectorworks Inc.

Vectorworks, Inc. is an award-winning design and BIM software provider serving the architectural, landscape architecture and entertainment industries in 85 countries. Built with the designer in mind since 1985, his Vectorworks software gives you the freedom to follow your imagination wherever you go. Over 685,000 users around the world create, connect and influence the next generation of designs with his Vectorworks on Mac and Windows. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with offices in the UK, Canada and Australia, Vectorworks is part of the Nemetschek Group. Learn how to design without limits on vectorworks.net or follow @Vectorworks.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1986816/Vectorworks_Logo.jpg

Source Vectorworks

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/vectorworks-and-solibri-inside-integration-to-save-architects-time-and-money-301726120.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos