Join us for the 27th Google Open Source Live event in the series, Android Day 2023 on Google Open Source Live.

Google Android experts share the latest in everything from AOSP’s Linux kernel to extensions to the open-source KVM hypervisor for Android.

Throughout the event, speakers will answer selected questions through a live Q&A forum. Conclude the event with an afterparty.

Date: Thursday, February 2, 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM PST

Todd Kjos, Senior Staff Software Engineer, GoogleSandeep Patil, Principal Software Engineer, Google

9:03 am Session 1: AOSP’s Linux Kernel The Android (Linux) kernel is the foundation of all Android devices. Our team provides a Generic Kernel Image (GKI) based on the Android Common Kernel (ACK), a single kernel suitable for all devices. It describes a development process that allows us to provide strong guarantees of stability, flexibility, and compatibility. Matthias Mnnich Staff Software Engineer (Google)

9:25 am Session 2: How to fold Crosvn software into fractal edges. Steven Moreland, Software Engineer (Google)

9:47 amSession 3: Extending the Open Source KVM Hypervisor for Android Central to the Android Virtualization Framework introduced in Android 13 is an extension to the Linux kernel’s KVM hypervisor known as Protected KVM (pKVM). This extension provides powerful isolation primitives for guest virtual machines, is built entirely from open source software, and works with the upstream community to enable large-scale hardware-accelerated virtualization.

This session will discuss pKVM’s design and how hypervisors can benefit from its tight integration with the Linux kernel, along with an update on the status of upstream and towards full integration with mainline. Let’s take a look at the remaining challenges. Will Deacon, Software Engineer (Google)

10:09 amSession 4: Cloud Android Update An update on what’s new in AOSP’s reference virtual device, Cloud Android. Cloud Android allows you to develop Android platform changes locally without needing a physical device for testing. Alistair Delva, Software Engineer (Google)

10:26 am Afterparty on Google Meet

11:00 end

Reasons to attend this virtual event LIVE:

Selected questions will be answered by the speaker in real time! A live Q&A forum will be open from 9am to 10:30am PST for the duration of the event. Participate in after-party fun with exciting quizzes and hear from speakers and moderators right after the event!

