ChatGPT is “not particularly revolutionary” and “nothing revolutionary,” said Meta’s chief AI scientist.





Why aren’t programs like Meta and Google’s ChatGPT available to the public? “The answer is that both Google and Meta have a lot to lose by putting out systems that build something.” says Yann LeCun, chief AI scientist at Meta.

A lot of ink has been spilled recently about the tremendous potential of OpenAI’s ChatGPT program to generate natural language utterances in response to human prompts.

This program impresses many people as fresh and intriguing as ChatGPT must be unique in the world.

AI scholars disagree.

Yann LeCun, Meta’s chief AI scientist, told a small gathering of press and executives on Zoom last week, “When it comes to the underlying technology, ChatGPT isn’t particularly revolutionary.

“It’s not revolutionary, but it’s how people perceive it,” LeCun said. “It’s just well put together and well done.”

Such data-driven AI systems have been built by many companies and research institutes in the past, LeCun said. The idea that only OpenAI does this kind of work is inaccurate, he said.

“OpenAI isn’t particularly advanced compared to other labs,” LeCun said.

“There are about half a dozen startups that basically have very similar technology to this, not just Google and Meta,” LeCun added. “I don’t mean to say it’s not rocket science, but it’s actually shared. There’s no secret behind it.”

LeCun pointed out the many ways that ChatGPT and the program that builds it, OpenAI’s GPT-3, consist of multiple technologies developed over the years by many parties.

“We need to realize that ChatGPT uses a pre-trained Transformer architecture in this self-monitoring manner,” said LeCun. “Self-supervised learning is something I have been advocating for a long time, even before OpenAI existed,” he said.

“Transformers are a Google invention,” LeCun said, referring to Google’s linguistic neural network, which was announced in 2017 and is the basis for a large number of language programs, including GPT-3.

Work on such language programs goes back decades, LeCun said.

“Large-scale language models, the first neural network language models, which were large at the time but small by today’s standards, were created by Joshua Bengio about 20 years ago,” AI Lab. His Bengio’s work on the concept of attention was later adopted by Google in his Transformer and has become a pivotal factor in all language models.

Additionally, OpenAI’s programs make extensive use of a technique called reinforcement learning with human feedback. In this technique, a human agent ranks and improves the machine’s output, much like Google’s page rank for her web. He said the approach was developed by his DeepMind division at Google, not by his OpenAI.

“So this has history, this hasn’t come out of a vacuum,” LeCun said. This stands for ChatGPT.

The ChatGPT program is less an example of a scientific breakthrough than an example of sane engineering, LeCun said. He compared the program to IBM’s Watson’s computer, which he competed on the game show Jeopardy! . His award-winning Thrun technology “wasn’t particularly revolutionary in terms of the underlying science,” LeCun said.

“It’s kind of what OpenAI did,” he said. “I’m not going to criticize them for that.”

LeCun was an invited speaker for a 1.5 hour talk hosted by Collective.[i] Forecast, an interactive online discussion series hosted by Collective[i]bills itself as “an AI platform designed to optimize B2B sales.”

LeCun spoke out about OpenAI in response to a colloquium question by New York Times journalist Cade Metz. Metz asked if his FAIR, his AI team at his Meta that LeCun built, would come to be perceived by the public as having a breakthrough like OpenAI.

“Are you going to see this from the meta? Yeah, you’re going to see this,” Lucan replied. “It’s not just text generation, it’s writing aids,” he said, adding that “generative art is going to be a big thing.”

Meta could help small businesses promote themselves by automatically creating media to promote their brand.

“There are about 12 million shops advertising on Facebook, but most of them are family-owned shops that don’t have the resources to design new well-designed ads,” LeCun said. “For them, generative art will help a lot.”

At another point in the talk, LeCun referred to ChatGPT again, saying, “You may ask why there is no similar system like Google or Meta.”

“The answer is that both Google and Meta have a lot to lose by putting out systems that build something,” LeCun said with a laugh.

LeCun was awarded the 2019 Turing Award for his contributions to computer science, along with MILA Professor Bengio, University of Toronto Professor and Google Fellow Geoffrey Hinton. This is the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in Computing. This trio of his helped pioneer the Deep His Learning era of today’s AI.

OpenAI is funded by Microsoft. Microsoft has exclusive access to code created by startups and is gradually incorporating the programs into various software products, including Azure cloud services.

