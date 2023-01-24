Investors say Alphabet needs more job cuts





Google announced layoffs on January 21st.

Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc, has cut 12,000 jobs, or 6% of its workforce. Hedge fund billionaire Christopher Horn wrote to Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, advising him to “cut thousands more.”

In a viral letter dated Jan. 20, the billionaire said Google’s layoffs of 12,000 were a step in the right direction, but would not reverse its very strong headcount growth in 2022. Management will have to go even further.

The Children’s Investment Fund Management (TCI) founder has a $6 billion stake in Google’s parent company Alphabet, The Telegraph reports.

Last year, Sir Chris, who paid a record €1.5 million in 2022, said Alphabet had doubled its headcount over the past five years and that management “will reduce headcount to 150,000, matching Alphabet’s headcount. I advised that we should aim to do. By the end of 2021, he will have to reduce total headcount by around 20%. ”

He also said Google should “address excessive employee compensation.” He also warned that companies should refrain from making stock-based payments.

Sir Chris added that he would like to have “further dialogue” with Sundar Pichai on these issues.

For years, Alphabet has been assembling the brightest minds to build Google, YouTube, and other products that reach billions of users, but is now undergoing a burgeoning movement known as Generative Artificial Intelligence. is involved in competition with Microsoft in the field of

Alphabet’s cuts come days after Microsoft announced it would lay off 10,000 employees, Reuters reported.

