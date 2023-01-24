TechnoVision 2023: Trends for CIOs and Technicians | Research and Insights





TechnoVision 2023: Get technology right, shape the future

This year’s theme, “Right the Technology, Write the Future,” calls for action to respect the increasingly scarce resources at our disposal.

The challenge for CIOs is to select the right technology solutions and innovation initiatives that not only contribute to the future of the organization, but also have a clear, positive social impact.

CIOs should keep in mind that innovative technologies themselves tend to be very hungry for energy and other scarce resources. Therefore, IT professionals need to drink their champagne and be more thrifty and more creative when choosing the resources they really need.

Upcycling is one of the best ways to achieve this, reusing existing solutions and technologies to create something of higher quality or value than the original.

TechnoVision 2023 gives CIOs the knowledge they need

It takes a team effort to successfully develop and use technology. To help businesses get the most out of new systems and services, CIOs need to leverage a wide range of expertise, and this is TechnoVision’s strength.

Designed in an accessible and playful way, TechnoVision 2023 explains 37 technology trends based on the contributions of Capgemini experts around the world.

TechnoVision categorizes technology trends into six containers to provide a snapshot of innovation from different perspectives (what), from user experience and collaboration, to data and process automation, to infrastructure and applications. .

The seventh container provides a comprehensive set of design principles for successfully applying trends and creating transformational impacts (methods). These principles will help you build a sharp mindset for any portfolio, program, project, architecture, innovation initiative, or idea.

A trusted guide to building your business

TechnoVision 2023 brings fresh thinking to address today’s key technology business issues to help you design, plan, and realize the future you want.

While this is a guide to what’s next, we also recognize that technology trends are in constant flux.

As a continuation of TechnoVision 2023, we planned to release Sector Playbooks periodically throughout the year that demonstrate the impact of technology trends and industry-specific opportunities.

CIOs have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to help their organizations improve operations, delight customers, and create a brighter, more sustainable future. Let us help you and your business flow in the right direction.

For business leaders

This longer, more in-depth report for technology leaders and practitioners is complemented by a focused CXO report that shares the business benefits of seven containers CXOs have identified, addressing today’s key technology business issues. It shows how executives can be enabled by focusing on Design, plan and get the future your organization wants. See CXO Editions for more information.

Along with trend reports, TechnoVision is also an implementation guide to help business and technology leaders have meaningful conversations. See TechnoVision’s Application Guide for more information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.capgemini.com/insights/research-library/technovision-2023-trends-for-cios-and-tech-practitioners/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos