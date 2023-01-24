Avatar movie motion capture technology used to study disease





A multidisciplinary team of researchers has developed a method to monitor the progression of movement disorders using motion capture technology and AI.

In two groundbreaking studies published in Nature Medicine, a multidisciplinary team of AI and clinical researchers combined human movement data gleaned from wearable technology with powerful new medical AI techniques to create clear showed that it was possible to identify distinct movement patterns. Predict future disease progression in two very different rare diseases, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and Friedreich’s ataxia (FA), and greatly improve the efficiency of clinical trials.

DMD and FA are rare degenerative genetic diseases that affect locomotion and ultimately lead to paralysis. There is currently no cure for either disease, but researchers hope these results will greatly speed up the search for new treatments.

Tracking the progress of FA and DMD is typically done through intensive testing in a clinical setting. These papers provide much more accurate assessments that also improve the accuracy and objectivity of the data collected.

The researchers estimate that using these disease markers means that significantly fewer patients are needed to develop new drugs compared to current methods. This is especially important for rare diseases where it is difficult to identify suitable patients.

Scientists aren’t just using this technology to monitor patients in clinical trials, but one day a variety of common conditions that affect motor behavior, such as dementia, stroke, and orthopedic conditions. I hope it can also be used for monitoring or diagnosing

In both FA and DMD studies, all data from motion capture sensors was collected and fed into AI technology to create individual avatars and analyze movements. This massive data set and powerful computing tools allowed researchers to define the fingerprints of the key movements found in children with DMD and adults with FA. This was different in the control group. Many of these AI-based movement patterns, either in DMD or FA, have never been clinically described.

Scientists have also found that new AI techniques can significantly improve predictions of how an individual patient’s disease will progress over a six-month period compared to current gold-standard assessments. Such accurate predictions allow clinical trials to be run more efficiently, enabling patients to access new treatments more quickly and drug administration more accurately.

New technology will help researchers conduct clinical trials of conditions that affect movement faster and more accurately. In the DMD study, researchers found that this new technology could reduce the number of children needed to detect whether a new treatment is effective by a factor of four compared to the number of children needed with current methods. showed what it can do.

The AI ​​technology used is particularly powerful for research on rare diseases with small numbers of patients. In addition, the technology allows patients to be studied across life-changing disease events such as inability to ambulate, although current clinical trials are focused on either ambulatory or non-ambulatory patient cohorts. .

This research is the result of a large-scale collaboration of researchers and expertise across AI technology, engineering, genetics, and clinical specialties. These include researchers from the Department of Biotechnology and Computing at Imperial College, the Medical Research Council London Institute of Medical Sciences, the UK Research Innovation Center for AI for Medicine, University College London (UCL), and the Great Ormond Street Institute for Child Health. It is included. National Institutes of Health (NIHR) Great Ormond Street Hospital Biomedical Research Center (BRC), Imperial College London, UCL’s Ataxia Center Queen Square Neurological Institute, Great Ormond Street Hospital Neurology and Neurosurgical Hospital, University of Bayreuth, Germany and Gemelli Hospital in Rome, Italy.

This study was supported by Prof. Aldo Faisal, NIHR Imperial College Biomedical Research Centre, MRC London Institute of Medical Sciences, Duchenne Research Fund, NIHR Great Ormond Street Hospital BRC, UCL/UCLH BRC, and the British Medical Research Council.

