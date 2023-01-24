Google CEO defends layoff process at City Hall on Monday





Days after Google announced the largest layoffs in the company’s 25-year history, executives defended the layoffs and took questions from officials at a town hall meeting Monday.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai led an all-hands meeting and told employees executives would see bonus cuts. As Google faces increased competition in areas such as artificial intelligence, it appeals to employees to stay motivated while explaining why employees who lost their jobs were removed from internal systems without warning. and

“I understand that you’re worried about what comes next in your work,” Pichai said. For those outside the United States, the delay in making decisions and communicating their role in their communities is definitely causing anxiety.”

CNBC heard audio from a conference after the company announced Friday it would cut 12,000 jobs, or about 6% of its full-time workforce. Employees were prepared for possible layoffs, but wanted answers on the criteria used to determine who stayed and who left. Some of the furloughed staff have had longer tenures and were recently promoted.

Pichai held a town hall meeting Monday to acknowledge the Lunar New Year shooting that killed 11 people and injured at least nine in Southern California on Saturday night.

“Many of us are still grappling with the violence and tragic loss of life in LA over the weekend,” Pichai said.

“We have over 30,000 managers.”

After moving the conversation to layoffs, Pichai explained how he and management made the decision.

Pichai said he consulted founders and controlling shareholders Sergey Brin and Larry Page, as well as the board.

Pichai said 2021 was “one of the strongest years in the company’s history,” posting 41% revenue growth. He said he expects it to continue.

“In that context, we made a series of decisions that could have been right if the trend continued,” he said. “We have to remember that if this trend had continued and we hadn’t hired people to keep up, we would have fallen behind in many areas as a company.

Ruth Porat, head of finance for Google and Alphabet, answered several employee questions about the recent layoffs at city hall on Monday.

Management said 750 senior executives were involved in the process, adding that it took several weeks to determine who would be fired.

We have over 30,000 managers at Google, and if we had consulted with all of them, it would have been an open process that would have taken us weeks or even months to reach a decision.” Fiona Cicconi, Google’s chief people officer, said at the conference. “We wanted to get certainty sooner.

As for the criteria for layoffs, Cicconi said executives looked at areas where work was needed, but there were places where there were too many people in the company and the work itself wasn’t important. Cicconi said the company considered “skill sets, time in which experience and relationships play an important role, and productivity indicators such as sales quotas and performance history.”

Pichai hinted there would be executive compensation cuts, but provided limited details.

“The higher you move up the ranks, the more rewards are tied to your performance,” he said.

Prior to the layoffs, Google had decided to pay 80% of the bonus this month and the rest in March or April. Previously, the bonus was paid in full in his January.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian provided some insight into areas where we have seen reductions. Google’s cloud division is one of his fastest growing areas for headcount expansion as the company tries to catch up to his Amazon and Microsoft.

According to Kurian, our engineer hiring is more targeted in areas where we need to complete our product portfolio. We are adding sales and customer his engineers for very specific countries and industries. ”

Kurian said that from July onwards, the cloud unit’s goal is to focus on hiring “to enable generative AI across our portfolio.”

As with other all-hands meetings, Google executives took questions from an internal forum called Dory. Employees can post questions there, and if their colleagues vote for them, they’ll rise to the top.

Some of the top-rated questions at Monday’s meeting were about processes and communication around layoffs. One comment said an employee was “playing a contact-and-contact game to find out who’s lost their job. Can you talk to us about your communication strategy?”

Rick Osterloh, senior vice president of devices and services, said the company “out of respect for people’s privacy, intentionally did not share information.

“I know this is frustrating for people still here,” Osterloh said. of people do not want their names on the list that is distributed to everyone.” .

Looking beyond AI

Another Dory commenter wrote:

Then came the question, “What is your message for those of us left behind?”

Royal Hansen, Google’s vice president of security, said: “Frankly, we described an unusual set of risks that we weren’t all that comfortable managing. He said there were ‘trade-offs’. said.

When we think about our users and how important they have become in people’s lives, there is a very low probability that all products and services, the sensitive data they trust us with. I had to plan for the possibility that something could go wrong, even if it was sex. “The best option was to close access to the enterprise in the way you described,” he said, referring to the abrupt closure.

Responding to a question about how employees who have been with the company for more than 15 years have become eligible for cutbacks, Bryan Grazer, vice president and chief talent and learning officer, said our careers are immune to change. I said that everyone knows that there is no one who has no.

Pichai reminded staff that the company has important work ahead, especially when it comes to rapid advances in AI. Last month, Google employees asked executives at an all-hands meeting if AI chatbot ChatGPT represented a “lost opportunity” for Google. ”

“Given the rapid advances in AI, 2018 will be a pivotal year,” Pichai said Monday, which will have implications for the company as a whole.

There is a paradigm shift in AI, and I think the talent we have and the focus of the work we do here will make it very attractive. I hope it continues,” Pichai added.

He returned the discussion to the topic at hand and closed the town hall.

“It’s clear how much you care about your colleagues and your company,” Pichai said. “I know it will take me longer to process this moment and what I heard today,” he said.

