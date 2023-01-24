How Technology is Taking Frictionless Retail to New Levels | Retail Innovation





A panel of shopping technology providers unveiled frictionless innovations for customers at the CES show in Las Vegas.

Mukul Dhankar demonstrates the Mashgin touchless self-checkout kiosk at CES. He is being watched by Wink’s Deepak Jain and Dentsu’s Valerie Vacante as panelists.

Payment cards, passwords and usernames will soon become like horses and cars, allowing shoppers to initiate and complete transactions simply by showing their face and saying hello. At his recent CES show in Las Vegas, in a presentation titled ‘Frictionless Retail’, he presented innovations that eliminate the friction of retail shopping. It’s already happening.

Moderator Paul Gagnon, vice president of the Washington, DC-based research firm NPD Group, opened the session by defining frictionless retail as:

Find the right product fast Whether you want to expedite checkout Safe and fast payments Meet where consumers are Providing service flexibility NPD moderator Paul Gagnon at the CES conference We are pleased to present our research on the growth of digital shopping.

Each of the three panelists then presented how the innovation has reduced customer friction.

Powering self-checkout with computer vision

In a strictly physical space, AI-powered computer vision cameras have enabled guests to checkout multiple items in a single transaction. Panelist Mukul Dhankar (CTO and he is the founder of Mashgin, the Palo Alto, Calif.-based manufacturer of his touchless sensors) demoed on stage. Self register kiosk.

The system is already in operation at over 1,800 locations including C stores, stadiums, airports and ski resorts.

Fusion of physical and digital

Dentsu’s app-free contactless shopping technology, Scan & Go, is a retailer’s e-commerce and loyalty platform, said panelist Valerie Vacante, vice president of solutions innovation at the Austin, Texas-based company. said to be integrated with

Wink is a biometrics-powered identity platform based in San Jose, CA that tackles security challenges related to shopping. As Wink founder and CEO panelist Deepak Jain said in introducing the solution, the assumption that frictionless and security don’t mix is ​​outdated.

“We challenge that paradigm and find solutions that enable retailers, service providers and financial institutions to deliver frictionless experiences that are device agnostic, omnichannel and offer best-in-class security. I did,” he said.

Wink uses both voice and facial recognition to identify users and enable them to check-in and check-out in-store or online. It does not require users to have passwords, usernames or numbers like memory-based or device-based platforms do.

Applied in-store or online, Wink’s voice greets customers by name and guides them through identity verification, the ordering process, and payment.

Biometrics can also eliminate the friction customers face trying to prove they are rewards members by presenting a card or ID number or scanning a QR code, Jain said. I’m here.

Mukul Dhankar, Deepak Jain, Valerie Vacante and Paul Gagnon discuss frictionless retail at CES in Las Vegas. What about shrinking retail?

In addition to removing friction for shoppers, panelists said their innovations also help address issues raised in response to retail theft of automated shopping solutions.

According to Dhankar, Mashgin takes pictures of every transaction. If someone steals something, the system can provide a photo to the retailer.

In addition, biometric authentication warns guests that they are being recorded.

“If it’s an unscrupulous customer, he knows he’s been identified by biometrics,” Dunker said.

Vacante said there may also be on-site employees monitoring the store, whose presence discourages theft.

Beyond Shrinkage: Inventory Reduction

Panelists noted that reducing showroom inventory not only helps reduce inventory costs, but is another way to prevent shrinkage.

Vacante cited food retailers that limit shelf inventory and encourage guests to view products online and have them delivered to them.

“It’s helped the store reduce inventory and provide that kind of assistance to get the flavors you like,” she said.

Consumer Privacy, Affordability

Regarding the privacy concerns that biometrics sometimes raises, panelists said growing consumer acceptance of the technology is addressing the issue.

“I think consumers are seeing this everywhere,” Dhankar said, including use in supermarkets, airports and connected cars. “Cameras make things safer and safer.”

Affordability is a concern often raised by smaller retailers, but Jain said new technology should become more affordable over time.

Vacancy agreed.

“We work with small businesses to be very lightweight from a design standpoint. “For us, from a design standpoint, we want to provide more accessibility with more brands, more people, more consumers involved.”

Digital shopping on the move

Meanwhile, digital shopping continues to grow.

According to NPD’s Gagnon, online sales are not declining much, up from 44% in 2019 to almost 60% in 2020. He said, like many other researchers, the consumer preference for online commerce that took hold during the pandemic hasn’t abated. “People still prefer to buy products online,” he said.

Another change brought about by the pandemic, he said, is the tendency to use social media when looking for items to buy. Last holiday season, his 20% of all shoppers used social media when looking for gifts.

This has led to a surge in direct-to-consumer sales.

“Brands[rather than retailers]make the deal happen,” Gagnon said.

Photo: Networld Media Group.

Elliot Maras is editor of Kiosk Marketplace and Vending Times. He has covered unmanned retail and commercial foodservice for his 30 years.

