Hedge fund billionaire: Google owner Alphabet should cut more than 12,000 high-paying jobs





Hedge fund billionaire Christopher Horn said laying off 12,000 people wouldn’t be enough to reduce the tech giant’s cost base, urging Alphabet to take at least the company’s job cuts. We requested an increase to 20%.

Hohn, billionaire founder of activist hedge fund The Childrens Investment Fund Management, has a $6 billion stake in Google’s parent company Alphabet GOOG, +1.94% GOOGL, +1.81%, on Jan. 20. Job cuts announced last week in a letter to CEO Sundar Pichai dated.

He said Google’s employees were overpaid and the layoffs of 12,000 employees, about 6% of Alphabets’ employees, should be extended to at least 20%.

Hiring 12,000 is a step in the right direction, but it won’t reverse the very strong headcount growth in 2022. Ultimately management will have to go further, Horn wrote. .

He proposed that Alphabet cut its workforce to about 150,000, a total headcount at the end of 2021.

Read: Big Tech layoffs aren’t as big as they seem

Hohn also asked Google to investigate excessive employee compensation. According to him, Alphabet’s median salary in 2021 is close to $300,000, and the average salary is higher than that.

The competition for talent in the tech industry has dropped significantly, and Aplhabet has been able to significantly reduce compensation per employee, Hohn explains.

He added that Alphabet should limit stock-based payments to its employees, given its declining stock price. Alphabets A-class stock has fallen 25% in the past 52 weeks.

In November, he told the company that Alphabet had too many employees and pushed for cost-cutting measures.

He’s also not the first investor to call on tech companies to aggressively streamline their operations. Many hedge fund managers who invest heavily in tech stocks have recently sought significant cost cuts, including job cuts.

MORE: Over 55,000 Global Tech Sector Employees Will Lose Their Jobs in 2023: Layoffs Data Tracker

