Alphabet, parent company of Amazon, Microsoft and Google, tops growing list of layoffs

Layoffs are on the rise amid growing fears of a weakening economy.

Job cuts have impacted several industries in recent months, from media to Wall Street to the world of cryptocurrencies, but after companies hired too quickly during the COVID-19 pandemic, the The tech industry was arguably the hardest hit due to its feverish attempt to cut costs.

Here are the major companies that laid off employees in recent weeks:

alphabet

Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc., has announced plans to cut 12,000 jobs to survive the current economy.

CEO Sundar Pichai said the job cuts will affect teams around the world, including hiring, some corporate functions, and some engineering and product teams.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Amazon and others raise fears of ‘white-collar recession’ as job cuts

Affected U.S. employees were notified by email, Pichai said in a blog post.

Pichai said he takes full responsibility for the decisions that have led the company to this point.

Layoff signal Labor market readjustment

“Over the past two years, we have witnessed a period of dramatic growth. ‘, he said.

Amazon

In early January, Amazon announced it would lay off more than 18,000 employees, its largest ever layoff. The company began layoffs on January 18.

The job cuts will primarily affect the Amazon Stores division, which includes the company’s e-commerce business and brick-and-mortar stores, and the PXT organization, which handles human resources and other functions.

CEO Andy Jassy was the first to warn employees in November that layoffs were on the horizon, given the fact that the company has hired rapidly over the course of the uncertain economy and pandemic.

microsoft

Microsoft announced on January 18 that it will cut 10,000 jobs.

The move is expected to take place at the end of the third quarter and is “in response to changing macroeconomic conditions and customer priorities,” according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

newell brand

Newell Brands announced on January 23 that it will cut 13% of its office positions as part of a restructuring and savings initiative called “Project Phoenix.”

The company’s portfolio of well-known brands includes Rubbermaid, FoodSaver, Calphalon, Sistema, Sharpy, Paper Mate, Dymo, Expo, Elmer’s and Yankee Candle.

“We expect to derive significant savings from our restructuring initiative,” CEO Ravi Saligram said in a statement.

Wayfair

Wayfair is also reducing its global headcount again.

The discount home retailer plans to cut 10% of the global workforce, or 1,750 jobs, as outlined in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Jan. 20. The move is part of an ongoing plan to reduce management and become more agile in the current environment.

“In hindsight, like many of our peers in the tech industry, we have grown our spending too quickly over the past few years,” said CEO Niraj Shah.

The company already cut 5% of its global workforce in August.

Over 25,000 global tech workers have been laid off since the start of 2023

we work

WeWork announced global job cuts on January 19.

The company said it will cut 300 jobs to continue streamlining operations and optimizing its portfolio.

Lorraine Taylor of FOX Business and Associated Press contributed to this report.

