Fired Google employee says he can’t say goodbye to colleagues and feels caught off guard by random selection





Many Google employees had a normal day on January 20th, but their lives were turned upside down. Some workers have gotten jobs at tech giants they’ve dreamed of for years, while others have been there for over a decade.

Then, out of the blue, Google’s parent company, Alphabet, announced it was laying off 12,000 jobs. In doing so, it joins a long list of tech companies that have laid off large numbers of employees in recent months.

Social media was flooded with posts, including the professional networking service LinkedIn. Employees write about mixed feelings of gratitude, anger, and anxiety about what will happen next.

Justin Moore, who worked at Google for over 16 years, was fired last Friday, according to his LinkedIn profile. He wrote that being among those who lost their jobs shows that companies view their employees as 100% disposable. He said he had not received any information other than an e-mail saying he had been affected by

Another employee, Blair Bollik, a recruiter for Google’s business intern program, wrote about how layoff news is dehumanized.

I can’t thank the company enough for giving me so much right now, but it’s fitting to say goodbye to me (and my 12,000 colleagues) by locking them out of their accounts at 4am. That’s what she felt, she wrote in a LinkedIn post. .

i am devastated. I am sad and angry, said Bolick, who has been with the company for more than four years.

When employees lost access to company communication channels, it became difficult to say goodbye to colleagues.

Affected by the layoffs, Google product manager Manas Minglani wrote that he couldn’t say goodbye. His access to work devices had been revoked the morning of his layoff.

In a TikTok video, former Google program manager Nicole Tsai said the layoffs were random and caught employees off guard.

Granted, layoffs are never easy for employees or the companies that implement them.

Google’s latest quarterly results, released in October, fell short of analyst expectations. The company’s management then said it would cut costs and delay hiring in the next quarter.

In an email sent to employees early Friday morning, Google CEO Sundar Pichai took full responsibility for the decisions that got us here.

These are critical times to sharpen our focus, redesign our cost base, and direct talent and capital to our top priorities,” he wrote.

Google did not immediately respond to Fortunes’ request for comment.

