Dharmendra Pradhan’s own developed ‘BharOS’ tested





Minister for Education, Skills Development and Entrepreneurship, New Delhi.File photo | Photo credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

On Tuesday 24th January 2023, Minister for Education, Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan tested BharOS, a proprietary operating system developed by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT).

“Congratulations to everyone involved in the development of the system. When Prime Minister Narendra Modigi first spoke of Digital India eight years ago, some of our friends mocked him, but today technocrats, innovators, Industry and policy makers, as well as academia, much of the country has embraced his vision eight years later,” he said.

Description | What is BharOS software and how is it different from Google’s Android OS?

Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was also present at the event.

BharOS is a new mobile operating system with a focus on privacy and security. A mobile operating system is the software that forms the core interface of a smartphone, such as Google’s Android or Apple’s iOS.

BharOS is a project funded by the Government of India to develop a free and open source operating system (OS) for use in government and public systems. The project aims to reduce smartphones’ reliance on foreign operating systems and promote the use of locally developed technology. Creating an indigenous ecosystem and a self-sustaining future is a big step forward.

The BharOS service is currently offered to sensitive organizations that have strict privacy and security requirements and whose users require confidential communication in restricted apps on mobile. Such users need to access private his cloud services through private 5G networks.

BharOS is developed by JandK Operations Private Limited (JandKops). JandK Operations Private Limited (JandKops) was fostered by IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, a Section 8 (non-profit) company founded by IIT Madras. The Foundation is funded by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, under the National Mission on Multidisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NMICPS). It aims to put India on par with the few countries that currently have such capabilities.

Built on Trust and Freedom

At the January 19 press conference announcing this Indian mobile operating system, Professor V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras said: Greater freedom, control and flexibility to choose and use only the apps that meet your needs. This revolutionary system promises to revolutionize the way users think about security and privacy on mobile devices. “

“IIT Madras looks forward to working closely with more private industries, government agencies, strategic agencies and telecommunications service providers to increase the use and adoption of BharOS in our country.

BharOS comes with No Default Apps (NDA). This means users are not forced to use unfamiliar or untrusted apps. In addition, this approach gives users more control over what permissions apps have on their device, as they can choose to allow only trusted apps to access certain functions and data on their device.

According to Karthik Ayyar, director of JandK Operations Pvt Ltd., the start-up that developed the mobile operating system, “In addition, BharOS has introduced ‘Native Over The Air’ (NOTA) updates to help keep your device safe. NOTA updates are automatically downloaded and installed on the device, without the need for the user to manually initiate the process. Guaranteed to run your system version. With NDA, PASS, NOTA and BharOS ensure that Indian mobiles are trustworthy.

“BharOS provides access to trusted apps from your organization’s own private app store service (PASS). Provides access to a list of apps that users can be confident that the apps they are about to install are safe to use and have been checked for potential security vulnerabilities and privacy issues. I’m here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/dharmendra-pradhan-tests-indigenously-developed-bharos/article66426951.ece

