Urgent iPhone upgrade with critical fixes





Apple has released iOS 16.3.

apple

Apple has leaked that its latest iOS software is almost ready to share with us, and it will be released this week. Apple likes to release updates on Tuesdays, so I figured it would be Tuesday, or possibly later, given that the first Mac mini and MacBook Pro reviews grabbed headlines today. Please read the reviews.

Anyway, regarding the release of iOS 16.3: dear readers, I was wrong.

Forbes details Apple Mac mini 2023 review: M2 mini is a reliable bargain

Apple chose to release the update a day earlier than expected, an hour or two earlier. We will introduce the content and how to obtain it.

Make Forbes the destination for all iOS. Read on for full details on what was released by me the moment it landed, with Kate OFlaherty examining the security considerations for each new release. And she, read Gordon Kelly’s analysis to decide whether to install or wait.

Which iPhones can run iOS 16.3?

Apple iOS 16 works with all iPhones from iPhone 8 onwards, and this update includes relevant features for all these phones.

how to get

Updating is easy. Open the Settings app on your device,[一般],[ソフトウェア アップデート]then select[ダウンロードとインストール]Click to do everything automatically.

Release contents

I think the most important factor in this update is that Apple keeps the bill low. If you have an iPhone 14 Pro Max and you see horizontal flashing lines across the screen when you boot up, you’ll be thrilled to know that this update is out. Sort it out. This is the big one, I say.

But new wallpapers to celebrate Black History Month are also welcome.

The big news on the security front is the extension of iCloud’s Advanced Data Protection. This means that 23 data categories are more secure with end-to-end encryption. Equally important is the introduction of Apple ID security keys. This means that a physical security key can make your data more secure in terms of his two-factor authentication. It’s also a big hit.

The new HomePod 2nd generation will also be supported with this update. As it will be released next week, the good product has just arrived. We’ve also updated how the Emergency SOS call works.

There are more. The new collaboration tool, Freeform, seems to have resolved an issue where some strokes made with Apple Pencil or fingers were sometimes missing from shared boards. This update also resolves an issue where the wallpaper appears black on the lock screen.

If you find that the Home lock screen widget doesn’t accurately display your Home app status, you’re glad you investigated. We’ve also fixed an issue where Siri wasn’t responding properly to music requests (which was annoying). Also, I hope they sort out the Siri-related issue where Siri requests in CarPlay may not be recognized correctly.

Lots of new stuff, lots of fixes. If everything works, this is a welcome update.

Here’s Apples’ changelog:

This update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

New Unity wallpapers celebrate black history and culture in celebration of Black History Month in the United States

Advanced Data Protection for iCloud expands the total number of iCloud data categories protected using end-to-end encryption to 23, protecting your information even in the event of a data breach in the cloud.

Apple ID Security Keys allow users to increase the security of their accounts by requiring a physical security key as part of the two-factor authentication sign-in process on new devices.

HomePod (2nd Gen) support

An emergency SOS call requires you to press and hold the side and volume buttons up or down to prevent an inadvertent emergency call.

Fixed an issue with Freeform where some drawing strokes made with Apple Pencil or fingers would sometimes not show up on shared boards

Fixed an issue where the wallpaper would appear black on the lock screen

Fixed an issue where horizontal lines could appear momentarily during startup on iPhone 14 Pro Max

Fixed an issue where the Home lock screen widget would not accurately display the Home app status

Resolves an issue where Siri would sometimes not properly respond to music requests

Resolves an issue where Siri requests in CarPlay may not be recognized correctly

Some features may not be available in all regions or on all Apple devices. For the security content of Apple Software Updates, please visit: support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

