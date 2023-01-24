Is Google Podcasts Dead? Here’s What You Need to Know





Google’s path to podcasting has always been a bit strange. First, there was Google Listen, which was discontinued in 2012 and replaced by Google Play Music Podcasts. Then in 2018, we released our first native podcast listening app, Google Podcasts.

But they never really started it.

Google Podcasts came pre-installed on Android devices, but was only accessible through Google Search. You can download apps, but only if you actively search the Chrome store. It didn’t automatically appear as an icon on Android devices. So it’s safe to say that Google never yelled about getting into the podcasting game.

Despite this, Google Podcasts is still one of the most popular podcast listening apps worldwide. Apple Podcasts and Spotify are ahead in both Libsyn and Buzzsprout global stats.

So why did Google choose to discontinue Google Podcasts (if they do), and at a time when other tech brands are rushing to move to podcasting?

Signs that Google Podcasts may be phased out

Rumors have been circulating in the community for some time that Google may be phasing out its podcasting app.

This is mainly because the app has not been updated since 2021. Also, when Google stops improving its products or adding new features, this is usually a clear sign that it doesn’t think it’s profitable anymore.

Google has always happily killed apps. Google+, Google Hangouts, Google Surveys, the list goes on. In fact, there’s even a Google Graveyard, Killed By Google, where you can go to mourn your favorite discontinued apps. RIP.

Earlier this week, our friends at Podnews reported that Google Podcasts had been removed from Google Search (it’s still available in German and Spanish if you use Google in English).

As mentioned above, if your listeners don’t actively download the app, their use of Google Podcasts is through Google Search. Searching for podcasts on Google will give you a list of shows. A Google Podcasts branded player pops up when you press the play button.

This image from Podnews clearly shows the change.

Image Credit: Pod News

Removing this feature from the search page could have a negative impact on the number of shows. But, as Todd Cochrane claims in his Podcast Insider podcast on Blubrry, if those links had been clicked, “Google would have stopped doing it.”

Why did Google want to stop podcasting?

Why would Google shuffle at a time when every man and his dog seems to be getting into the podcasting game (TikTok and Twitter, just to name a few)?

Our two cents here at the podcast host? They haven’t stopped podcasting at all.

They’re just re-strategizing, something Google is very good at. Google Podcasts was far behind native app development. With so much existing competition, it has always been difficult for them to be number one.

So what’s likely happening here is that the demand for video podcast content has skyrocketed, causing Google to focus all of its attention elsewhere: YouTube.

Over the last six months, YouTube launched its dedicated podcast platform and rolled out new podcast features and improvements. Clearly, they’re investing a lot of energy into their platform, and their plan could be to push all podcast listeners his traffic to YouTube instead of Google Podcasts. Because YouTube has an opportunity to really dominate the market.

There is also a trend with many companies and commentators announcing that video is the future of podcasting. This is debatable, but at best, there is no doubt that video has a big role to play. YouTube is a video platform, so it makes sense for Google to push all podcast traffic to YouTube. They may feel this gives them the ultimate USP.

While it may not be the best listening app on the market, Google Podcasts is good for the podcasting industry. Bringing podcast playback directly into Google Search has undoubtedly helped many podcasters reach new audiences.

Google Podcasts also accounts for 2.6% of podcast viewership. This doesn’t seem like much, but it’s still second only to Apple Podcasts and Spotify. These numbers are still important.

However, it is true that the app itself lacks any noticeable redemption features. It just “works”. The fact that the app doesn’t support video as an option is also limited compared to other apps, and there are various other features that the player lacks. cannot be added to the platform and downloaded episodes cannot be automatically queued for playback. must be added manually.

What podcasters should do now to prepare

It is not yet known if Google Podcasts will be discontinued. However, as a podcast creator, this is really a reminder of the main advantage of open podcasting. No need to rely on a specific app or company.

If you’re a “YouTube influencer” or a “TikTok superstar,” in theory, these platforms could be decommissioned tomorrow. One need only look at the Musk/Twitter debacle to see that an app or platform is at the mercy of its owners.

But with podcasting, even Apple and Spotify could shut down, allowing your show to survive via RSS feeds and many other places still available. Sure, this would be a big blow to podcasting, but listeners would move to any of the hundreds of different apps out there and media would survive.

In situations like this, there are two important pieces of advice:

Make your show available in as many places as possible. Don’t sweat things you can’t control. Even if a company shuts down its apps, that’s okay.

The great news is that podcasting is bigger than a single app or company, giving you tighter control over your show’s reach and growth.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thepodcasthost.com/business-of-podcasting/google-podcasts-dead/

