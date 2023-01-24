Screenshot shows new features coming to Google Messages app





Good third-party messaging apps like WhatsApp allow you to create profiles that include photos and avatars. In WhatsApp, you can tap the magnifying glass icon in the top right corner of your display and enter a name in the search bar to see profiles created by one of your girlfriends. When that name appears at the top of the chat page, press it. The person’s girlfriend’s WhatsApp profile will be displayed.

According to a screenshot showing the profile page provided by Reddit user seeareeff (via AndroidPolice), Google appears to be allowing Android users using the Google Messages app to create their own profiles. This page was discovered by going to settings and searching for profiles. Android Police should point out that the profile page actually states that he was discovered by Mishaal Rahman of Esper. However, the page is currently not working.

Screenshot of profile page found in Android settings

When implemented by Google, Google Messages users will be able to create a profile with their photo, name and email address, according to sources. Based on your screenshot it looks like the user can decide who can see their profile, the options include a setting that allows the profile to be seen if the person who sent the message returns a response he has one I hope it is included. Another setting allows only your contacts to view your profile, and the third, most restrictive option allows only you to view your profile. Other controls let you get notified when one of your contacts changes her profile. , and one that sends a notification when a new contact is found.

At this time, we do not know when or if Google will launch this feature. This is probably a good idea, as most people don’t remember everyone they’ve ever been in an online chat with. A quick look at a user’s profile may bring back memories.

