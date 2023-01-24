Blizzard China: Millions of Players Can’t Access ‘World of Warcraft’ and Other Games, Going Dark





Hong Kong CNN —

Millions of players in China lost access to the iconic World of Warcraft franchise and other popular video games as Blizzard Entertainments’ servers went offline after 20 years.

The company’s service in China was shut down at midnight local time on Tuesday, marking the end of the fan era after a license agreement with longtime local partner NetEase (NTES) expired.

World of Warcraft (also known as WoW) is a very popular online multiplayer game that allows users to fight monsters and embark on expeditions in the medieval world of Azeroth.

Many gamers around the world, including China, grew up with the blockbuster. It was highlighted recently as Chinese fans expressed disbelief at the loss of years of entertainment in social media posts.

When I woke up I still didn’t want to accept [it], said one user on Weibo, a Twitter-like platform in China, on Tuesday. I had a dream that I was crying in class.

Another player described World of Warcraft as his first love.

Truly unforgettable, they wrote.

The suspension follows a bitter dispute between Blizzard, a division of Activision Blizzard (ATVI), and NetEase.

Foreign publishers must work with local partners to bring their video games to China. But last November, Blizzard and NetEase announced they would not renew their license agreement, which was due to expire this month.

These deals have covered the publication of several popular Blizzard titles in mainland China since 2008, including World of Warcraft, Hearthstone and Diablo III. , I won’t go into further details.

Now the debate seems to be more bitter.

Blizzard said in a statement last Tuesday that it had enlisted NetEase to consider a six-month extension to its current contract.

The US company said it appealed to NetEase for fans to continue playing uninterrupted based on our personal feelings as gamers and the frustrations expressed to us by Chinese players.

Unfortunately, after last week’s review, NetEase did not accept the extension proposal, Blizzard said.

NetEase hit back last week with a statement of its own.

In a very terse comment, the Chinese tech and gaming giant accused Blizzard of blinding it with its abrupt statement, calling the US company’s proposal outrageous, inappropriate and not in line with business logic. said.

NetEase also noted that Blizzard had already begun work to find new partners in China, putting the Hangzhou-based company in an unfair position.

The public altercation put an unexpected twist on the two companies’ 14-year partnership.

Under a separate agreement, the companies are collaborating to co-develop and publish Diablo Immortal, another widely-supported multiplayer game that allows users to defeat demons in an ancient world. NetEase said in his November statement that the collaboration will continue.

Blizzard said in December that World of Warcraft fans will be backing up their play history to ensure all progress is saved when canceling contracts and looking for new partners.

This week’s closure was also emotional for NetEase’s senior management.

In a LinkedIn post on Monday, Simon Zhu, president of global investments and partnerships at NetEase Games, detailed how he grew up with Blizzard games in China, including older Warcraft and Diablo titles.

that’s all [a] Hours before Blizzard Games’ servers shut down in China, he wrote that this is a huge problem for Chinese players.

Today is a very sad moment to witness a server shutdown and we don’t know what will happen in the future.The biggest casualties are the Chinese players who live and breathe in those worlds.

Activision Blizzard, which had another Chinese partner before partnering with NetEase, said it continues to look for new distribution partners.

An Activision Blizzard spokesperson told CNN that the company’s commitment to mainland Chinese players remains strong, and that it is working with Tencent to deliver Call of Duty: Mobile and is actively engaging in discussions with potential partners. It aims to continue and resume the gameplay of Blizzard’s iconic franchise.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/24/tech/blizzard-games-china-shutdown-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos