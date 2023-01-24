WestJet in the west, Air Canada in the east: why Canadian airlines are becoming more regional





The two dominant national airlines are increasingly focusing on regional strengths rather than offering nationwide service to improve financial performance and fend off increasing competition.

These pressures are why experts say Air Canada is prioritizing eastern markets such as Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa, while WestJet is focused on Alberta.

These strategies have cut many services in different parts of the country.

It’s a career that’s really trying to cement their dominion.-John Gladek, McGill University

WestJet has cut service in Atlantic Canada, Ontario and Quebec, and cut flights between Toronto and Montreal by about 80% compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.

As part of WestJet’s strategy announced in 2022, the airline will focus on its strengths in Western Canada. (Kyle Backes/CBC)

Conversely, Air Canada no longer departs from several smaller airports in western Canada, in addition to cutting service to the big prairie cities. Outside of Calgary, there are no direct flights to Nanaimo, Cranbrook, Kamloops, Castlegar, Victorian British Columbia or Lethbridge, Regina, Saskatoon and Medicine Hat in Alberta. Air Canada he flew these routes in 2019.

“The airlines are really trying to consolidate their territory,” said John Gladek, a lecturer in the Aviation Management Program at McGill University.

“They are basically trying to create a barrier to entry for other carriers, which is normal in a competitive environment.”

The airline industry was one of the hardest hit sectors when the pandemic started. The launch of new airlines such as Lynx and Canada Jetlines and the growth of smaller airlines such as Flair and Porter are also impacting the air travel industry as travel slowly returns to normal volumes.

Smaller airlines often focus on the most profitable domestic routes, which could put pressure on WestJet and Air Canada’s earnings.

“There’s a movement going on where established airlines are saying, ‘OK, we’re going to create our own little fortresses, manage those fortresses, and try to build strengths around those fortresses,'” he said. Gladek said.

For 2022, WestJet has announced a new strategy. This included a restructuring of the regional fleet to focus on western Canada and reduce routes on some of the rest of the country. Not published.

pandemic recovery

In October, Air Canada slowly recovered from the pandemic and posted its first operating profit since 2019.

In an emailed statement, the company said, “We are continuing to restructure our business in a deliberate manner, looking at every aspect of our network and deploying our resources efficiently and where they are most productive. ‘ said.

Air Canada will continue to fly to all states and provide access to major hubs in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal, the airline said.

The regional movement of the two dominant airlines is not ideal for passengers in many parts of the country. says the house. Lower competition levels at some airports may result in higher ticket prices.

“International flights make more money for big airlines than smaller domestic flights,” said Barry Prentice, a professor of transportation at the University of Manitoba.

“They had huge debts, just like airports, so they had huge debts that the whole airline industry had and they had to pay it off,” he said.you’re just making a profit [routes].”

Prentiss said airlines had to cut routes across the country during the pandemic as they had to control expenses. With increased air travel activity over the past 12 months, the same airlines have had to overcome labor challenges and problems at airports to handle increased numbers of aircraft and passengers. bottom.

The move by WestJet and Air Canada to focus on different regions of the country has raised concerns about possible collusion.

The Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce hopes federal regulators will investigate recent moves by the country’s two largest airlines after Air Canada decided to end direct flights to Calgary.

“Air Canada has ignored strong growth in demand and is closing a route that has been consistently profitable for more than 30 years,” said Jason Eevich, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, in a statement. You haven’t fully explained your ‘business decision’.

“The route changes through 2022 suggest that Air Canada and WestJet have taken steps to soften competition in the oligopolistic Canadian airline industry. Withdrawing competition from traditional HomeTurf regional routes, WestJet did the same with traditional HomeTurf regional routes.Air Canada routes:

Air Canada has previously said it complies with all regulatory obligations and strongly denies allegations of anti-competitive conduct.

Experts say airlines’ decisions to cut routes or scale back services could be temporary if some of the competitive and financial pressures could abate. .

