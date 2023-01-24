1-star Google reviews don’t meet material damage threshold, NSW judge rules in defamation case





A New South Wales judge has ruled that a home painter that sued a former customer over a one-star Google review failed to meet the new serious damages test required for a defamation claim.

This case was one of the first Australian tests of serious damages clauses, which are now law in most parts of Australia.

A judge in New South Wales has ruled that a business owner has failed to demonstrate that one-star Google Reviews have caused, or likely caused, serious damage to his reputation. Credit: Nine

The plaintiff, owner of a painting services business, filed a defamation lawsuit in NSW District Court last July against a former customer over negative Google reviews and same-term postings on Facebook business pages. have started.

A lengthy review included allegations that the painter had damaged personal property and had over 130 external defects, leaving the work unfinished. [of the house] 1 person.

A post that was online from March 16th to March 31st last year was removed after a former customer received a legal letter.

Under the serious damages test, which began in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and the ACT in July 2021, and in Tasmania in November of the same year, plaintiffs have made defamatory statements about them. You must prove public disclosure of the relevant problem. , seriously damaging their reputation. If no serious damage can be proven, the lawsuit will be dismissed.

The client who wrote the post filed a serious injury question to be determined before trial, and Judge Judith Gibson addressed the issue at a hearing in December. provide guidance on how it applies to future cases.

In a decision made public on December 22, Judge Gibson said that NSW Attorney General Mark Speakman had a backyard ban based on trivial comments when he explained the basis for introducing the serious damages threshold. said to be a good example of what he described as the behavior of

Judge Gibson dismissed the case, stating that the painter could not produce evidence of harm and that no serious harm was caused.

