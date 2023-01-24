How ESA works with the EU to advance the European space





ESA has a strong partnership with the EU to secure Europe’s future in space and to develop Earth observation, navigation, secure connectivity and space entrepreneurship.

ESA Executive Director Josef Aschbacher explained at the conference how the current geopolitical, economic, industrial and technological situation is affecting the European space industry and its future development plans. increase.

He said: In today’s troubled world, climate change monitoring and mitigation, safe communication and navigation under European control, rapid and resilient response to crises, and more. Independent access to space for Europe is essential to ensure the benefits that space brings to Earth. ESA will work closely with the European Commission to ensure that space benefits her EU citizens and foster a strong and resilient European space economy.

ESA and the EU have been partners in the European space for decades. ESA designed and developed the EU’s Galileo system with a constellation of 28 satellites and global ground stations. Together they provide highly accurate and guaranteed global positioning services under private control. Managing the environment, understanding and mitigating the impacts of climate change, and ensuring public safety. ESA also created her EU European satellite navigation system for aircraft.

Cyberattacks and geopolitics threaten today’s increasingly digital world, leading to disruption of essential supplies such as electricity and water. In response, ESA has begun work to support her EU’s new flagship space programme. This is a highly secure, satellite-enabled connectivity system called Iris2 that promotes digital autonomy and provides the EU with a strategic asset.

Javier Benedict, ESA’s Director of Navigation and Acting Director of Telecommunications and Integrated Applications, will explain at the conference how ESA will work with EU space companies to bring the Iris2 constellation to life. The satellite and its ground stations are expected to be operational by the end of 2027 under a contract signed in 2024.

It also outlines how ESA is developing a new generation of EU Galileo navigation satellites that will support European autonomy and resilience.

ESA’s Director of Earth Observations, Simonetta Cheli, highlights how ESA can support the evolution and modernization of the EU’s Copernicus Earth observation satellites. Advanced use of Copernicus data and information services will support better policy definition, better planning, greater transparency and accountability, with the ambition to be the first net her zero continent by 2050. Europe will be able to achieve its ambitious goals.

Geraldine Naja, ESA’s Director of Commercialization, Industry and Procurement, will discuss how ESA is helping Europe develop space innovations, technologies and skills.

Today, the European Space Stock Index, an index of European space companies currently listed on the stock market, will be released. The index allows investors and financiers to monitor the performance of European space companies. It was developed in a partnership between the ESA, the European Commission and Euronext, which operates regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Portugal.

David Parker, ESA’s Director of Human and Robotic Exploration, discusses ESA’s ambitious space exploration program with Daniel Neuenschwander, ESA’s Director of Space Transportation.

ESA Astronaut Samasa Cristoforetti also spoke at the event, and ESA’s Director of European, Legal and International Affairs, Eric Morrell, participated in a panel session highlighting new frontiers in exploration from the Moon to Mars and beyond. talk about a new frontier.

Finally, Rolf Densing, Director of Operations, ESA, spoke on space traffic management for safe and secure sustainable use of space in Europe, while Massimo Mercati, Head of ESA Security Office, spoke on space assets and Learn how our services can help with cybersecurity.

