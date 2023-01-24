Apple rolls out iOS 16.3 update with support for physical security keys, E2E for iCloud backups





If you have an iPhone running iOS 16, Apple has released a software update to make your device more stable and secure. Apple’s iOS 16.3 is the latest stable build that fixes some bugs and introduces new features, allowing users to enable two-factor authentication for him using a physical security key.

The iOS 16.3 update is about 600 MB in size if you’re already on iOS 16.2. This update includes all the new security features recently announced by Apple, including end-to-end encryption in iCloud, physical key-based two-factor authentication, and an improved Emergency SOS feature to help you keep your iPhone safe. and other devices a little more secure.

Additionally, iOS 16.3 also introduces two new unity wallpapers that can be accessed from the settings menu and lock screen. There are a few things you should know about the latest iOS 16.3 software update. Apple has also released watchOS 9.3 for select Apple Watch models.

The iOS 16.3 changelog includes new Unity wallpapers. Which iPhone models are compatible with the iOS 16.3 update?

All iPhones that support iOS 16 are eligible for the iOS 16.3 update. Therefore, the iOS 16.3 update can also be installed on iPhone 8 and 2nd generation iPhone SE. Similarly, iOS 16.3 can be installed on all iPhones launched after iPhone 8. Please note that some features of iOS 16.3 are limited to the latest models.

How big is iOS 16.3?

For those using iOS 16.2, the iOS 16.3 update is approximately 600MB. If you have a 5G-enabled iPhone, you can download updates over your cellular or Wi-Fi network. Non-5G iPhones need to download and install iOS 16.3 over a Wi-Fi network.

Should I install iOS 16.3 on my iPhone?

Yes, iOS 16.3 is a stable update and Apple recommends all supported iPhone users install the iOS 16.3 update. iOS 16.3 not only adds new features, but also stabilizes the overall user experience, so we recommend installing the latest available software update for all devices, not just iPhones.

Key Features of iOS 16.3 Update

Key features of the iOS 16.3 update include:

Apple has expanded end-to-end encryption to 23 categories, including iCloud backups, notes, and photos. Apple says this will protect user information in the event of a data breach in the cloud.

Apple also provides a security key for your Apple ID. This allows the user to increase the security of their account by requiring a physical security key as part of her two-factor authentication sign-in process on new devices.

This update includes support for HomePod (2nd Gen).

An emergency SOS call requires you to hold and release the side button and the volume up or down button to prevent an inadvertent emergency call.

It also fixes an issue in Apple’s Freeform app, “Some drawing strokes made with Apple Pencil or fingers may not appear on shared boards.”

It also fixes an issue that caused horizontal lines to appear momentarily during startup on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, and an issue where Home lock screen widgets and Siri were not responding to music requests. It also addresses an issue where the wallpaper would appear black on the lock screen and an issue where Siri requests in CarPlay were not being recognized correctly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/apple-seeds-ios-16-3-updates-features-download-8401566/

