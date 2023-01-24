Apple releases macOS Ventura 13.2





Apple today released macOS Ventura 13.2. This is his second major update to the macOS Ventura operating system, originally released in October. macOS Ventura 13.2 comes over a month after macOS Ventura 13.1, an update that added Freeform apps and other changes.

The macOS Ventura 13.2 update is available for free download on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings.

This update adds Apple ID security keys, physical two-factor authentication, and better protection against phishing and unauthorized account access.

macOS Ventura 13.2 also fixed a bug in Freeform, addressing an issue that could prevent VoiceOver from providing audio feedback when typing. Here are Apple’s release notes for the update:

This update introduces Apple ID security keys and includes other enhancements and bug fixes for Mac.

– Apple ID Security Keys allow users to increase the security of their accounts by requiring a physical security key at sign-in – Some drawings in Freeform made with Apple Pencil or finger Fixes an issue where strokes would sometimes not appear in the share board An issue where VoiceOver would sometimes stop providing audio feedback while typing

Some features are not available in all regions or on all Apple devices. For more information on the security content of this update, please visit https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222.

Additional information about all features available in macOS Ventura can be found in our dedicated roundup.

Apple also released macOS Big Sur 11.7.3 and macOS Monterey 12.6.3 for users running older versions of macOS. The update contains security fixes.

