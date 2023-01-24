Google CEO Sundar Pichai says job cuts have averted deeper problems as growth slows





Google’s CEO told employees on Monday that the layoffs were made to act decisively as the company’s growth slowed. Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Google parent company Alphabet, said at an internal meeting that the 6% rate cut was decided in consultation with the company’s founders and board, according to a statement seen by Bloomberg.

Without clear, decisive and early action, the problem could be exacerbated and exacerbated, Pichai said. These are the decisions I had to make.

Google announced Friday it will cut about 12,000 jobs. It will be the latest tech giant to shrink after years of abundant growth and hiring. Speculation about job cuts had swirled for months, but the layoffs still came as a shock to the system for some employees. Still, Pichai stressed that the cuts were the result of careful consideration.

The process was not random, he said. He added that annual bonuses for all senior vice presidents and above would be significantly cut this year because bonuses are tied to company performance and leadership must be held accountable.

The size of Google’s workforce has forced management to keep the circle of decision makers relatively small, Fiona Cicconi, Google’s chief people officer, said in a meeting with employees.

In an ideal world, we would have warned managers, but Google has more than 30,000 managers, Cicconi said. We wanted to show certainty earlier.

Another executive said the retirement package is structured to reward long-term employees at the company.

Alphabet Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat stressed at the conference that the cuts are meant to free up the company to continue investing in key priorities.

Acting early creates the ability to invest for long-term growth, Porat said. This was hard, but those were the points.

