IonQ Plans Quantum Computing Manufacturing Site in Seattle





IonQ plans to open a quantum computer manufacturing factory as part of a broader plan to invest $1 billion in expanding its Pacific Northwest region over the next decade.

The plant is located in Bothell, Washington, which is part of the Seattle metropolitan area. IonQ said the facility will house the company’s expanding R&D and manufacturing teams, which will develop systems to meet “ongoing customer demand.”

The new location will also house IonQ’s second quantum data center at its College Park, Maryland headquarters and is expected to become IonQ’s primary production engineering hub in North America.

IonQ’s quantum technology is based on trapped ions manipulated by a laser beam, rather than the semiconductor-based superconducting qubits employed by many other companies in fledgling industries. It is also the first pure quantum computing startup to go public in 2021, merging with dMY Technology Group, a public special purpose acquisition company.

The company has had some notable successes, deploying its technology in both Microsoft’s Azure Quantum cloud service and Amazon’s Braket quantum computing service, and also at last year’s SC22 conference.

IonQ secured a $13.4 million contract last year to provide the US Air Force Research Laboratory with access to systems for quantum computing hardware research and the development of quantum algorithms and applications.

However, it’s not clear where IonQ will find the funding to embark on its $1 billion investment plan over the next decade. In its third-quarter 2022 results, the company listed him as $16.4 million based on reservations, even though he had $555.8 million in cash and investments as of September 30. reported revenue of $2.8 million.

We asked IonQ where they plan to fund their investment plans and when they expect their quantum computer manufacturing plant to go live. I’ll update the article when I get enough answers.

Perhaps one clue comes from US Senator Patti Murray’s statement in support of IonQ. He said the opening of the quantum facility will help ensure that Washington State remains a leader in innovation and cutting-edge technology, adding: Investing in American manufacturing and building the economy of the future here in the country is the kind of investment that happens when he passes laws like CHIPS and the Science Act. “

IonQ President and CEO Peter Chapman said the company chose Seattle for its new 65,000-square-foot facility because the region is a hub for innovation and manufacturing, which is needed to design, build, and manufacture quantum systems. He said it was because of the skilled workforce.

“When we were planning our expansion, the Seattle area was an ideal choice for our new facility. We are thrilled to be among other innovative companies that call Seattle home.” Many of them are IonQ partners and customers,” he said.

