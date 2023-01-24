We cut jobs to avoid more serious problems”: Google CEO Sundar Pichai





Days after tech giant Google announced it would lay off 12,000 employees, the company’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, said on Tuesday to avoid more serious problems. Bloomberg reported that it was made in Pichai reportedly said at an internal meeting that he decided on the 6% cut in consultation with the company’s founders and board of directors.

If you don’t act clearly and decisively early, you can make the problem worse and worse. As quoted by Bloomberg, these are decisions I needed to make, Pichai said.

Also read: Former Google MD shares how stranger saved him from car crash, asks for kind story on Twitter.

Early on Friday, Pichai sent an email to employees about layoffs, citing the difficult economic cycle. I have hard news to share. We have decided to reduce our workforce by about 12,000. We have already sent another email to affected US employees. In other countries, his email read, this process will take longer due to local laws and practices.

The company also said it undertook a rigorous review across product areas and functions to ensure that people and roles are aligned with its top corporate priorities. The roles that you remove reflect the results of that review. They span alphabets, product areas, features, levels and geographies, the email added.

Also read: 16+ year Google employee fired at 3am: 100% disposable…

Retiring Googlers: Thank you for all you do to help people and businesses around the world. Your contributions are invaluable and we are grateful to them.

Google has begun laying off employees amid major turmoil in the tech sector. Several other big companies, including Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and Twitter, are also cutting headcount.

(Including information from Bloomberg)

Subscribe to the best newsletters

subscribed to the newsletter

Thank you for subscribing to the Daily News Capsule newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/business/job-cuts-done-to-avoid-much-worse-issues-google-ceo-sundar-pichai-101674512577115.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos