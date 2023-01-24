The world needs venture capital to take bold action on water tech





David Lynch, CEO of water utility software company Klir, predicts that the first billionaires will be water entrepreneurs. It makes sense that humanity depends on water. A human cannot live more than three days without fresh drinking water. Global industries such as agriculture, pharmaceuticals and chip manufacturing rely on large amounts of water for their production. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing uses over 150,000 tons of water per day. Clearly, global dependence on freshwater is vital to life and the economy. But despite intensifying droughts and depleting groundwater, water technology is a field that is largely in the early stages of turmoil.

Of the approximately $54 billion invested in climate technology in 2021, only $470 million was allocated for water technology. That’s a tiny fraction, considering $26.8 billion was raised by investments in climate-related technology in the first half of 2022. Shouldn’t the most precious resource for life on earth receive more than his 0.8% of the total investment?

What is Water Tech?

Water tech is broadly defined as any technology solution that has water at the core of its value proposition. I like to think of it as technologies (software and hardware) that use less fresh water (including protection and recycling) and produce more H2O (desalination and atmospheric water production). am. Notable water tech start-ups include ElectraMet, Lumo and KMX Technologies.

What’s going on with Watertech’s funding?

Watertech is an emerging sector with only a few companies and funds, most of which are late growth and beyond. Given the space’s early stage, solution uptake has been slow and investor response has been lukewarm.

Water is malleable. Its presence is necessary in almost every market segment. The world’s top three sectors – agriculture, industry and municipalities – use 71%, 19% and 12% respectively of the available freshwater, respectively. Also, commercialization of water solutions is difficult due to decision-making processes and regulatory hurdles. The water system is a bureaucratic cooperative act between states, local governments, water utilities, and the EPA, so it’s hard to disrupt.

Water infrastructure is not only poor, outdated and under-resourced, it is also notoriously inadequate and under-funded in some cities and states and is over 100 years old. The EPA estimates that an annual investment of up to $839 million will be required to replace and monitor lead service lines in use in the United States. Unfortunately, these outdated water systems are already out of order. In September 2021, her 180,000 residents of Jackson, Mississippi, lacked access to safe tap water due to collapsed water infrastructure and flooding, overwhelming water treatment centers. This reality makes it a difficult and sometimes impossible partner when piloting new technologies.

Possibilities of Watertech

Given that water systems are essentially giant black boxes, software is an immediate (and long-term) opportunity to create efficiency and transparency. The digitalization of water cycle management helps utilities, industrial and agricultural companies to predict and respond to water demand accurately and in real time, saving water and reducing costs.

For example, China’s semiconductor industry spends about $1 billion annually on water use (mainly for cleaning semiconductors). Reducing, reusing, and recycling water in semiconductor factories could save the industry over $100 million annually. And that’s just one industry he’s in.

Another opportunity for Water Tech is collaborating with utilities for innovation and adoption. However, this is risky given that utilities generally do not have the resources (capital and personnel) to test a pilot. To reduce risk, start-ups can leverage the funds available through the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides $4 billion for drought relief programs and $550 million for domestic water programs in disadvantaged communities.

The world needs VCs to take bold action on water technology

Let’s face it, the resilience of the US water system is frighteningly bad. In the face of increased droughts, floods and storms, there is a desperate need to upgrade water systems. The cost is too high to do this right.

Accelerating water innovation and adoption requires investments in water technology. It’s a huge challenge, but it also means a huge opportunity.

