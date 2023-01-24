Garmin announces electrocardiogram app for smartwatches





Smartwatches are getting healthier, especially when it comes to matters of the heart. Garmin is the latest brand to offer ECG readings directly from your wrist, and the new app is available to US users with Venu 2 Plus.

Garmin’s ECG app works by detecting signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib). AFib is an irregular and often rapid heartbeat that can increase the risk of stroke, heart failure, and other serious health problems.

You can use the app to record a 30-second ECG and view the results immediately on your smartwatch, or view the results later in Garmin’s Connect app and optionally present them to your healthcare provider later. can.

Like other smartwatch health features, Garmin’s ECG app is not a diagnostic tool. But it could be the alert you need to make a doctor’s appointment, and it can also provide a little more insight into your health.

“The ECG app is Garmin’s first FDA-cleared smartwatch feature, and we’re excited to offer our customers this innovative tool as another way to stay healthy,” said Garmin’s global said Dan Bartel, Vice President of Consumer Sales. Press release.

garmin

Garmin’s ECG feature is available on the Venu 2 Plus and requires the latest version of the Connect app. The company said it plans to expand the app to other products and other regions pending regulatory approval.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. If you have any questions about your medical condition or health purposes, be sure to consult a physician or other qualified Talk to your healthcare provider.

