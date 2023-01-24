New 2024 Polestar 2 has 395 miles of range and fast charging





The 2024 Polestar 2 has longer range and faster charging thanks to new battery technology.

polar star

Swedish electric car company Polestar has unveiled a new version of the 2. Updated for model year 2024, the new Polestar 2 has longer range, faster charging and comes standard with additional gear than its predecessor.

A five-door, five-passenger performance fastback, the Polestar 2 debuted in 2020 and is currently the only car Polestar sells. Joined by the Polestar 3, which was announced earlier this month in late 2023, several other electric models are also in the pipeline, including the Polestar 6 Roadster, scheduled for 2026.

The car is very similar to its predecessor, but Polestar has made some radical changes to the drivetrain. The single-motor variant now has rear-wheel drive instead of front-wheel drive, with power increased from 170 kW to 220 kW and torque from 330 Nm to 490 Nm. This meant that his 0-62 mph sprint time was cut by over a second to 6.2 seconds.

The dual-motor version of the Polestar 2 now features a rear drive bias that improves driving pleasure and performance, according to Polestar, thanks to a fully rebalanced drivetrain setup and torque ratio. The total power output of the dual-motor car has increased from 300 kW to 310 kW and the torque has increased from 660 Nm to 740 Nm. Despite the increased power and torque, the 0-100km/h time remains at 4.5 seconds.

Range now up to 395 miles WLTP for single-motor, large-battery variants

polar star

This model’s front motor can also be completely disengaged when not needed, reducing power consumption and increasing range while cruising.

As before, the optional Performance Pak increases the dual motor car’s total power output to 350 kW and reduces the 0-100 mph time to 4.2 seconds (again, same as previous versions). The Performance Pack is now available for download as an over-the-air software update after purchasing a Dual Motor Car.

The single-motor variant changes from front-wheel drive to rear-wheel drive, while the dual-motor variant recalibrates the torque ratio for a more rear-wheel drive feel, taking the Polestar 2 driving experience to a whole new level. His Joakim Rydholm, Polestar’s head of chassis development, said:

The updated Polestar 2 is an even more playful and agile car that retains its compactness and a feeling of complete control, while at the same time being more comfortable and more mature.

You can order your car online now

polar star

The new Polestar 2 has an upgraded battery pack, the long range version now has 82 kWh (up from 78 kWh), while the standard pack remains at 69 kWh. With improved cell chemistry and other enhancements, the 2024 model will charge faster, up to 205 kW (up from 155 kW) for the long range battery and 135 kW for the standard battery.

Using the WLTP test cycle, the range increased by 65 miles, up to 368 miles on the long-haul dual-motor variant. A standard-range car with a single-motor set-up manages 322 miles with a 25-mile increase, and a long-range single-motor car grows 52 miles to 395.

The car also comes standard with additional safety systems and wireless phone charging

polar star

2024 model year includes wireless phone charging, blind spot information with steering support, cross traffic alert with brake support, rear collision warning and mitigation, 360 degree surround view camera, auto-dimming door mirrors and much more Features are standard.

Finally, the front of the car has the company’s new SmartZone. This was first seen on the Polestar 3. Located in the center of the front bumper, it contains many vehicle safety systems such as the front-facing camera and mid-range radar.

The 2024 Polestar 2 is now available for order in Europe. Prices in the UK start at 44,950 for the single-motor standard battery model and rise to 57,950 for the dual-motor model with a larger battery and performance pack.

