Digital scans reveal secrets of 2,300-year-old mummy | Egyptology





New digital scans have revealed details about a teenage boy who was mummified nearly 2,300 years ago.

A team of scientists led by Sahar Saleem, a professor of radiology at the Cairo University School of Medicine, concluded that the boy and his family were wealthy and of high social status, as his body was adorned with 49 precious amulets. attached.

Salim says: Many were made of gold, but some were of semi-precious stones, baked clay, and faience. Their purpose was to protect the body and give life after death.

The team named the mummy Golden Boy. He was first discovered in 1916, in a cemetery used from 332 BC to 30 BC at Naguel his Hassey in southern Egypt. Until now, it was stored uninspected in the basement of the Egyptian Museum in Kairos.

Body amulets included a golden heart scarab stuck in its throat and a golden tongue in its mouth.

Saleem said the amulet is beautifully stylized with a unique arrangement of three pillars between the folds of the wrapping and within the body cavity of the mummy. These include the Eye of Horus, the Scarab, the Horizon Akhet Amulet, the Placenta, the Knot of Isis, and more.

Saleem and her team used CT scans to be able to examine the insides of mummies without opening them.

A CT scan has revealed 49 precious amulets in the unopened mummy of Golden Boy.Photo: Frontier

In this study, the boy was estimated to be about 14 or 15 years old, based on the degree of skeletal bony union and the absence of wisdom teeth in his mouth. He also proved that he was not circumcised.

Experts say this is relatively rare in mummies, suggesting that the teenager may not be Egyptian, providing evidence that outsiders may have been mummified as well. may be added.

Commenting on the study, Professor Salima Ikram, Director of Egyptology at the American University in Cairo, said:

Ikram, who was not involved in the study, added: It may suggest that foreigners adopted Egyptian burial practices, and we know that the Persians did.

He could come from anywhere. He could be Nubian, Greek, Persian, from anywhere in Asia Minor, uncircumcised. What we can say is that he was probably not Jewish.

Dr. Sahar Saleem, Professor of Radiology at Cairo University School of Medicine, said:

She pointed out that only modern CT scans can capture this level of detail in mummified remains. But she warns:

One of the amulets found in the study was in the shape of two fingers and was placed next to a boy’s penis.

According to the British Museum, one such amulet represents the hand of the embalmer. Saleem’s team said they placed it near the embalming incision, believing it would help the body heal after death.

However, Ikram is unsure of this interpretation. She said: The two-fingered amulet appears on other parts of the body. We really don’t know what it represents.

When a midwife uses two fingers to draw mucus out of a child’s mouth, it can be interpreted as the midwife’s hand. According to the Egyptians, when a person dies, he is reborn.

She added: To the Egyptians, the mummification process is the transformation of a human being into a divine being, and the flesh of the gods is gold.

A scan revealed that the boy was wearing sandals. Saleem said: The sandals were probably meant to help the boy get out of the coffin. I had to wear white sandals to

Ikram praised the details of the study. It’s pretty cool to do this level of detailed research. This is part of building a larger dataset for Egyptologists to better understand the lives of ancient peoples and their religious and cultural beliefs.

